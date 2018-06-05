Indigo supports global expansion with the appointment of Karsten Neuffer as Chief Operating Officer, International

"Indigo's approach is incredibly versatile—it not only enables growers to maximize their productivity, but also supports markets that prioritize consumer choice, environmental conservation, and fair compensation for farmers," commented Neuffer. "I'm looking forward to expanding Indigo's grower network and bringing our vision of consumer-focused agriculture to markets around the world."

Neuffer comes to Indigo from Syngenta, where he held several leadership positions over the course of his 12-year tenure. In his most recent role, Regional Director of Latin America, he was responsible for the entire regional operations with $4 billion in sales and 4,000 people. He also served as Global Head of Seedcare, Global Head of Cereals, and Head of Strategy, Planning, and New Business Development. Prior to Syngenta, Neuffer worked as an Associate Principal at McKinsey. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business and a BA in Industrial Engineering and Management Science from the University of Karlsruhe.

"Karsten brings operating skills paired with strategic thinking," said David Perry, Indigo's President and CEO. "In resource-scarce areas, we expect Indigo's microbial and digital technologies will have an even greater impact on crop health and farm margins."

About Indigo

Indigo is a company dedicated to harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet. With a vision of creating a world where farming is an economically desirable and accessible profession, Indigo works alongside its farmers to apply natural approaches, conserve resources for future generations, and grow healthy food and fiber for all. Utilizing beneficial plant microbes to improve crop health and productivity, Indigo's portfolio is focused on cotton, wheat, corn, soybeans, and rice. The company, founded by Flagship Pioneering, is headquartered in Boston, MA, with additional offices in Memphis, TN, Research Triangle Park, NC, Sydney, Australia, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and São Paulo, Brazil. www.indigoag.com

