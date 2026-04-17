INDIO CITY WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

70 Public Sector Workers in Indio, Calif., Choose Teamsters Representation

INDIO, Calif., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Administrative, public works, and street workers in the City of Indio have voted to join Teamsters Local 1932. The new members organized for improved workplace protections, fair wages, and a strong voice on the job.

The newly organized workers span multiple departments and play a vital role in delivering essential public services to the residents of Indio.

"This vote sends a clear message: workers in Indio are ready to stand together and have a real voice on the job," said Randy Korgan, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 1932. "We are proud to welcome these dedicated public servants into our union family and look forward to fighting alongside them for the respect and protections they deserve."

The addition of Indio City workers continues a trend of growing unionization among public sector workers throughout the region, as workers seek stability, fairness, and accountability in the workplace. Local 1932 is moving the needle of union density throughout Southern California, specifically the desert region and Coachella Valley.

"Joining Local 1932 means we finally have a unified voice," said Debbie Granger, an administrative assistant for the City of Indio. "We care deeply about the work we do for our community, and now we have the support and representation to make sure our voices are heard and our contributions are valued."

Teamsters Local 1932 represents over 16,000 workers in the Inland Empire and continues to expand its reach as more workers organize for dignity, respect, and fairness on the job. For more information, go to teamsters1932.org.

Contact:

Robert Gonzalez [email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 1932