LA VERNE CITY WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Workers in La Verne Choose Teamsters Local 1932 for Strong Representation

LA VERNE, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 50 workers in the City of La Verne have voted to join Teamsters Local 1932. The new members organized for stronger workplace protections, fair wages, and a voice on the job.

"This victory shows that workers across the Inland Empire are standing up and demanding more," said Randy Korgan, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 1932. "The workers in the City of La Verne provide vital services every single day, and now they will have the representation they deserve to ensure their voices are heard and respected."

The newly organized group includes essential city workers who play a critical role in maintaining public services and infrastructure for the La Verne community.

"We all do the work that helps the city run, and we all wanted to have a better representation for our future," said Eugene Perez, a utility worker with the City of La Verne. "Joining Teamsters Local 1932 means we're coming together to support each other and build better working conditions for everyone."

Teamsters Local 1932 represents over 16,000 workers across the Inland Empire and continues to grow as more workers organize for better conditions and stronger protections on the job. For more information, go to teamsters1932.org.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 1932