Indivisible Partners Welcomes Industry Growth Leader Pat Corry as Partner and Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned executive to accelerate advisor recruitment and drive strategic growth for the next-generation RIA platform

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivisible Partners ("Indivisible"), an advisor-owned growth partnership built for elite independent financial advisors, today announced the addition of Patrick Corry as Partner and Chief Revenue Officer. Based in New Jersey, Corry will help lead Indivisible's national business development and advisor recruitment efforts, further strengthening the firm's position to be a destination of choice for top advisory teams seeking independence, ownership, and a differentiated client experience.

Corry brings more than two decades of experience in the wealth management industry, with a proven record of building and scaling high-performing wealth management platforms. At Indivisible, Corry will focus on expanding the firm's advisor network, deepening strategic partnerships, and advancing the firm's mission to empower advisors with the resources, technology, and support to deliver superior outcomes for clients.

"Pat's leadership and vision are exactly what Indivisible needs as we enter our next phase of growth," said John Thiel, Executive Chairman and Founder of Indivisible Partners. "Pat understands what it takes to attract and support the industry's best advisors and shares our commitment to building a platform where advisors can truly own their future and deliver exceptional outcomes for clients."

Central to Corry's approach is a belief that the best advisor platforms are built on partnership, transparency, and a relentless focus on client outcomes. By combining Indivisible's integrated technology stack, advisor ownership model, and high-touch support, Corry aims to help advisors unlock new levels of growth, autonomy, and impact.

"I'm thrilled to join Indivisible Partners at such a pivotal moment for the industry," said Corry. "Advisors are looking for more than just a place to land; they want a true partner who will invest in their success, provide access to leading-edge resources, and empower them to deliver the highest quality advice. Indivisible is setting a new standard for what's possible in the independent space, and I'm excited to help drive that vision forward."

Corry's appointment marks another major step in Indivisible's mission to redefine independence for elite advisory teams. The firm continues to attract top talent and expand its capabilities, equipping advisors with the tools and support to deliver comprehensive, outcomes-based advice to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Prior to joining Indivisible, Corry served in various leadership roles for UBS, including Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Business Strategy for the Chief Investment Office, and Head of Field Strategy and Development. He was a primary architect of the UBS Wealth Way client relationship model. Earlier in his career he led the marketing effort for Merrill Lynch including their Private Banking and Investment Group. He brings a deep background and proven experience in developing sophisticated, transformative growth, business, and brand strategies throughout his career.

About Indivisible Partners

Indivisible Partners is a privately held, independent advisory firm founded by experienced industry leaders to redefine what independence means for elite advisory teams. The firm combines an innovative, integrated platform with true ownership, high-touch support, and a collaborative culture—empowering advisors to deliver high-touch, comprehensive wealth advisory services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Headquartered in Clearwater, FL, Indivisible Partners operates as a federally registered investment advisor. For more information, please visit: http://www.indivisible.com/.

SOURCE Indivisible Partners