Indo-Pacific Commander Calls Bitcoin A Tool For U.S. 'Power Projection' In Senate Testimony

Adm. Samuel Paparo tells Senate Armed Services Committee that Bitcoin has "incredible potential" for national security

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee today that Bitcoin is a tool for American "power projection" and that "anything that supports all instruments of national power for the United States of America is to the good."

The testimony came in response to questioning from Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), who asked how U.S. leadership in Bitcoin affects deterrence against China. Tuberville noted that the Chinese Communist Party's main monetary think tank published research on Bitcoin as a strategic asset—a report issued in response to work by the Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) examining Bitcoin as a strategic asset.

Historic remarks on Bitcoin today by a combatant commander during Senate testimony. Post this

"Bitcoin shows incredible potential as a computer science tool that, through the proof-of-work protocols, actually imposes more costs than just the algorithmic securing of networks and our ability to operate," Paparo said. He described Bitcoin as "a peer-to-peer, zero-trust transfer of value" and said it has "really important computer science applications for cybersecurity."

The exchange marked the first time a combatant commander has publicly characterized Bitcoin as a national security asset in congressional testimony.

"Bitcoin is an asset of irrefutable geopolitical importance, and today's Senate hearing confirms that fact," said Sam Lyman, Head of Research at BPI. "Admiral Paparo made clear that bitcoin is a means of 'power projection' essential to US national security. His statement comes on the heels of other countries using it for that exact purpose: Iran accepting bitcoin for transit tolls in the Strait of Hormuz and Taiwanese policymakers considering bitcoin as a reserve asset to protect Taiwan's wealth from confiscation in the event of a Chinese invasion. Set against the backdrop of these events, the Admiral's testimony marks a critical moment in bitcoin's maturation as the asset moves beyond the phase of institutional adoption to the phase of nation-state adoption."

The Senate Armed Services Committee hearing was convened to review the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2027 and the posture of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Forces Korea. A full video of the hearing is available on the Senate Armed Services Committee website.

The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit research organization dedicated to advancing understanding of Bitcoin and its implications for public policy. Through rigorous research, education, and policy analysis, BPI informs policymakers, regulators, and the public about Bitcoin's role in the financial system.

SOURCE Bitcoin Policy Institute