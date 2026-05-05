Bitcoin Policy Institute Launches International Initiative With Support From Xapo Bank to Educate United Kingdom Policymakers

BPI launches international education program, supported by a grant from Xapo Bank, to bring Bitcoin policy expertise to the U.K. as the country develops its digital asset regulatory framework.

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) today announced a new international policy education initiative supported by a charitable grant from Xapo Bank, a licensed private bank headquartered in Gibraltar and a pioneer in the Bitcoin ecosystem since 2013. The initiative, Bitcoin Policy Institute International, educates policymakers, regulators, and government officials in the United Kingdom on Bitcoin and digital asset policy.

The program launches at a pivotal moment for the U.K., which is building a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets under the Financial Services and Markets Act. With this new legislation expected to take effect in 2027 and an FCA application gateway opening later this year, informed policymaking is more critical than ever to the country's global financial center.

BPI plays a central role in shaping Bitcoin and digital asset policy in the United States, contributing research and expert analysis on landmark developments, including the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, the GENIUS Act, and the CLARITY Act. Through Bitcoin Policy Institute International, BPI brings those insights to U.K. policymakers navigating a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.

"BPI has spent years informing the conversations around Bitcoin and digital asset policy in the U.S. Now, the world is watching to see how the U.K. approaches digital asset policy, and we want to ensure that one of the world's most important financial centers gets this right." said Grant McCarty, Executive Director and Co-founder of BPI.

Founded by technology entrepreneur Wences Casares, Xapo has long supported constructive engagement between the Bitcoin and digital asset industry and policymakers worldwide, earning recognition as a trusted bridge between traditional finance and Bitcoin innovation.

"As the UK advances its digital assets framework, practical and experience-led insights are critical to getting it right. Having worked with governments, regulators, and international bodies across the UK, the United States, and beyond, it's clear that effective policy is only built through collaboration and real-world experience. With longstanding ties to the UK and more than a decade of global experience operating at the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets, we see it as our responsibility to support the development of a robust and forward-looking regulatory environment," said Joey Garcia, Executive Director, Chief Strategy, Policy, Regulatory Affairs Officer at Xapo Bank.

Bitcoin Policy Institute International reflects both organizations' conviction that policymaker education must keep pace with a borderless technology. BPI's track record of engaging with U.S. lawmakers and regulators will serve as a foundation for expanding that work internationally, beginning with the United Kingdom.

About the Bitcoin Policy Institute

The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit research organization dedicated to examining the policy and societal implications of Bitcoin and emerging monetary networks. BPI provides research and expert analysis to policymakers, regulators, media and the public. BPI maintains full editorial and research independence; its conclusions and publications reflect the independent judgment of its scholars and are not subject to the direction or approval of any funder or sponsor. Learn more at www.btcpolicy.org.

About Xapo Bank

Xapo Bank is a regulated private bank providing custody, liquidity, and unlocking wealth growth opportunities in the Bitcoin era. Xapo seeks to make digital assets a part of everyday life through a blend of Bitcoin, stablecoin, and fiat payment options, giving members the flexibility to transact, transfer, and manage their assets. The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission regulates Xapo Bank Limited under the Financial Services Act 2019 as a "credit institution" under Permission No. 23171 and Xapo VASP Limited as a "DLT provider" under Permission No. 26061. Xapo Bank has successfully passported its banking license to the UK, granting the Xapo Bank app access to the UK market, including the City of London, under equivalency arrangements recognized by UK authorities.

SOURCE Bitcoin Policy Institute