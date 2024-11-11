INDOCHINO Announces Promotions for Black Friday 2024

Customers are encouraged to shop early for the holidays and enjoy the brand's best prices in showroom starting November 11th and online November 18th.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today, INDOCHINO, renowned for exquisite made-to-measure tailoring and an innovative fit process, announced new promotions for Black Friday. By launching its holiday promotions early, INDOCHINO is excited to invite customers to order custom pieces just in time for the holiday season.

This year's deals include some of the season's best-selling products from the recently launched Fall/Winter Collection. Among the collection's top garments is The Harford Velvet Navy Suit. Made with a fabric fit for royalty, it's the perfect piece for any holiday party. The Monza Royal Flannel Brown Suit is another versatile option that matches any occasion, from cocktail parties to family dinners.

With reinvented classic suits starting at $329 USD, customers are encouraged to take early advantage of this year's Black Friday promotions before their favorite looks sell out. Luxury and European suits are the highlight of the season, but shirt bundles and outerwear will offer even bigger savings for shoppers.

INDOCHINO customers can start their holiday shopping in showrooms with early access to Black Friday sales starting Monday, November 11th with the full launch going live on Monday, November 18th. The full list of INDOCHINO Black Friday offers is detailed below:

Up to 40% OFF Sitewide

Custom Suits Starting at $329 USD ( $419 CAD)

( CAD) Outerwear Up to 40% OFF

Two Luxury Suits Bundle 25% OFF

Two European Suits Bundle 25% OFF

Five Shirts Bundle 40% OFF

Shoppers can learn more, book showroom appointments, and view all locations across North America at: www.indochino.com/showrooms.

ABOUT INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect-fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a-kind. These are made to their precise measurements and shipped to their door, hassle-free. The company's omni-channel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

