Indochino Opens Custom Apparel Showroom in New Orleans

First INDOCHINO Experience in Louisiana Arrives on Magazine Street

NEW ORLEANS, Jan 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - INDOCHINO, the world's largest made to measure apparel company, has opened its first Louisiana showroom on popular retail destination Magazine Street in New Orleans. The brand, which offers a truly personalized shopping experience where customers design their own suits, shirts, pants and coats, is on a mission to bring affordable custom clothing to men across North America.

The nearly 2,600-square-foot INDOCHINO showroom offers a highly engaging experience for customers. Paired with an expert Style Guide, customers choose from hundreds of fabrics and endless customization options including lapels, buttons, pockets, lining and monogramming. Garments are then made to the customer's measurements and shipped directly to their door in two weeks for a perfect fit, hassle free.

"New Orleans is brimming with character, energy and style, so we can't wait to introduce INDOCHINO's unique shopping experience to this incredible city," said Drew Green, INDOCHINO President & CEO. "Whether we're helping someone find their first or tenth suit, their perfect wedding outfit, or more casual looks, we're proudly inspiring a new generation of men to dress their best in personalized, perfectly fitting and well-priced clothing."

INDOCHINO has already been embraced in the city by the New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday, who gifted his teammates custom suits for the holidays: https://www.instagram.com/p/B6WYQ7EBazq/.

The New Orleans showroom is now open at 3944 Magazine St in the Uptown neighborhood. Store hours will be Monday to Saturday, 10AM to 6PM, and Sunday, 12PM to 5PM.

Custom suits start at $399 USD and shirts from $79 USD. Plus, INDOCHINO is offering a free shirt or pair of chinos with every suit purchased in New Orleans until February 7th, 2020.

Book an appointment: https://www.indochino.com/showroom/neworleans .

ABOUT INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their suits and shirts to make them truly one-of-a-kind. These garments are made to their precise measurements and are shipped directly to their door, hassle free. The company's omnichannel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom. For more information visit www.indochino.com

