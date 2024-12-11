INDOCHINO Sets Their Sights on Data Driven Brand Development as Pathway to Accelerating Growth

The addition of Ryane Askew as Vice President of Marketing is an exciting investment in this next phase of profitable growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - INDOCHINO, the global leader in made to measure apparel, is excited to announce its strategic focus on brand development as a key driver for growth in 2025. The company is committed to expanding its presence in the retail industry by enhancing its brand story and customer journey. In line with this ambition, INDOCHINO has appointed Ryane Askew as the new Vice President of Marketing, a move that signals the company's commitment to deepening its connection with consumers and accelerating its growth trajectory.

Ryane Askew (CNW Group/Indochino Apparel Inc.)

"INDOCHINO has experienced remarkable growth over recent years, and we are now entering a new chapter where brand development will be central to our continued success," said Drew Green, Chief Executive Officer, and President of INDOCHINO. "Ryane Askew brings a wealth of experience and a forward-thinking approach to marketing, making her the perfect fit to lead our efforts in shaping the future of the INDOCHINO brand. We are confident that her leadership and deep understanding of analytics and data will help us forge deeper connections with our customers and bring our vision to life in a bold and compelling way."

Ryane is a seasoned and dynamic growth leader with over 15 years of experience delivering impactful growth for globally recognized brands. Ryane's most notable results during her time at Pier 1 Imports, Blue Nile, and Nordstrom were driven by her unwavering customer focused leadership style. Throughout her career, Ryane has built and scaled high-performing teams across a variety of functions, including marketing, e-commerce, analytics, and technology.

"I am thrilled to join INDOCHINO at such an exciting time in the company's journey," said Ryane Askew. "The INDOCHINO brand has always stood for quality, craftsmanship, and personalization, and I look forward to leading the team in building a stronger connection with our customers. Together, we will elevate the brand experience and create new opportunities for growth as we approach 2025 and beyond."

As INDOCHINO looks toward the future, the company's focus on brand development is expected to encompass a variety of initiatives, including refining its digital presence, expanding marketing efforts across channels, and enhancing the overall customer journey. With the appointment of Ryane Askew, INDOCHINO is confident that these initiatives will not only strengthen its position in the market but also solidify its reputation as a leader in custom apparel.

ABOUT INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect-fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a-kind. Each custom item is made to the customer's precise measurements and shipped to their door, hassle-free. The company's omni-channel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

