Indoor Activity Brand Announces Leadership Change

News provided by

Sky Zone

31 Jan, 2024, 17:00 ET

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the preeminent indoor activity company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Blair will leave the company and step down as a member of the Board of Directors. Shawn Hassel will succeed Ms. Blair as the company's new CEO.

About Sky Zone

Sky Zone is the active play destination encouraging everyone to Play Every Day. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates, and franchises over 250 parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its more than 500,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments while experiencing Sky Zone's signature smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

