Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market to grow by USD 14.61 Bn by 2026, Technological advancements in indoor air quality solutions to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

The 120 Pages report on the indoor air quality solutions market offers comprehensive

analysis by Product (Equipment and Services) and Geography (North America, APAC,

Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The potential growth difference for the indoor air quality solutions market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 14.61 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market: Major Trend

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market 2022-2026

A significant market trend anticipated to have a favorable effect in the upcoming years is the technical developments in indoor air quality solutions. A significant market trend anticipated to have a favorable effect in the upcoming years is the technical developments in indoor air quality solutions. Indoor air pollution has doubled during the previous few years in homes, workplaces, schools, and factories. Around the world, 90% of people spend their time indoors. This is causing connected downstream sectors to have a greater need for indoor air quality solutions.

In addition, technical advancements have encouraged the installation of IAQ systems across applications, including loT-based monitoring systems, cyber-physical systems for real-time monitoring, and advanced sensor networks. The development of better and more sophisticated equipment in the form of indoor air quality monitors and solutions has been facilitated by technological advancements in this area. Download a Free Sample Report.

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market: Vendor Offerings

The indoor air quality solutions market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as significant investments in R&D to compete in the market.

3M Co.: The company offers indoor air quality solutions that include an electrostatically charged air filter that effectively captures up to 96 percent of PM 2.5 particles like dust, pollen, bacteria, viruses, and allergens in 2 hours.

Aeroqual Ltd.: The company offers indoor air quality solutions that provide accurate and simultaneous real-time measurement of PM10 and PM2.5 in ambient outdoor and indoor environments and measure gaseous pollutants by simply swapping the PM sensor head for the gas sensor head of one's choice.

Camfil AB: The company offers indoor air quality solutions that sensor measures PM1, PM2,5, humidity, and the temperature in the room to help monitor, track, report, and improve the air quality in buildings by giving you real-time readings.

Daikin Industries Ltd.: The company offers indoor air quality solutions which bring fresh outdoor air indoors, dilute and eliminate pollutants, remove stale air and balance humidity levels.

Lennox International Inc.: The company offers indoor air quality solutions such as PureAir S Air Purification System and Healthy Climate 13 Media Air Cleaner.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product

offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Equipment and Services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The indoor air quality solutions market share growth by the equipment segment will be

significant for revenue generation. The high demand for smart and low-cost air monitoring

sensors will drive this segment's growth. Get a Free Sample Report.

Reasons to Buy Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist indoor air quality solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the indoor air quality solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the indoor air quality solutions market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of indoor air quality solutions market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed

annually at USD 5000.

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.28% Market growth 2022-2026 $14.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.31 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., AIRPROFILING Ltd., Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., ClimateCare, Daikin Industries Ltd., Germguard Technologies M Sdn. Bhd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Corp., Perfect Pollucon Services, Sensirion AG, SGS SA, Spectro Analytical Labs Pvt. Ltd., Trane Technologies Plc, and UL LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

