Indulge in 75+ Flavors of All-You-Can-Eat Ice Cream at Seattle Center Scooped Ice Cream Festival Returns on July 8th and 9th, 2023

SEATTLE, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treadway Events is excited to announce the highly anticipated return of the Scooped Ice Cream Festival to Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington on July 8th and 9th, 2023.

Presented by First Tech Federal Credit Union, this immersive and whimsical ice cream extravaganza will delight attendees with a wide array of ice cream flavors, live music, games, and more, creating the ultimate ice cream experience!

"After the overwhelming success of last year's festival, we couldn't be more thrilled to bring Scooped Ice Cream Festival back to Seattle Center. This year's event promises even more excitement, with new flavors," says Brandon Treadway, President & Creative Director at Treadway Events.

Scooped Ice Cream Festival will be open for two days, starting on Saturday, July 8th, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and continuing on Sunday, July 9th, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Prepare for a sweet and memorable end-of-summer celebration like no other!

Tickets are available online only for $25.00 (plus applicable taxes and fees) per person, but prices will soon increase as the event approaches. Children 5 years of age and under, or who are being held, can enjoy the festival for free when accompanied by a paid adult.

Visit www.scoopedicecreamfestival.com for more information and to buy your tickets today.

Media and reporters are invited to sample ice cream, attend the event, broadcast live and capture the magic of Scooped Ice Cream Festival.

For media inquiries, interviews, or press passes, please contact Brandon Treadway at (971) 266-1781 or via email at [email protected]nts.com.

