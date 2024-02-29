Indusface Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX

Managed Service Providers serving SMEs now have access to affordable enterprise class managed Website and API protection solution through this partnership

DALLAS, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indusface a leading application security company, today announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This partnership will provide a disruptive and affordable managed Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) platform, AppTrana MSP Edition, to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in North America. AppTrana MSP Edition is a fully managed unified platform to discover, protect, and monitor internet facing websites & APIs in real time and provide protection against hackers. TD SYNNEX and Indusface will take this to the market through managed service providers.

"Having served 1000+ SME customers in North America, we realized that we had a strong product market fit," says Venkatesh Sundar, Founder & President, Americas at Indusface. "While this happened organically, our partnership with TD SYNNEX will supercharge the adoption through their thousands of MSP partners in the US and Canada."

Key features of AppTrana MSP Edition include:

Comply with cybersecurity audits within 72 hours through a clean, zero-vulnerability report

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," Cheryl Day, VP New Vendor Acquisition and Global Solutions at TD SYNNEX. "With Indusface added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology."

SMEs have borne the brunt of 65%+ cyber-attacks. However, MSPs haven't been able to cater to this need given the large investment required for establishing security teams. This partnership with TD SYNNEX will enable Managed Service Providers deliver enterprise class, managed website, and API security to their end customers. AppTrana MSP Edition is also cost-effective, reducing the need for an in-house team and investment in ongoing training costs. The flexible payment terms, and monthly billing and support from TD SYNNEX are additional benefits. Learn more about the program here .

About Indusface:

Indusface is a leading application security SaaS company that secures critical Web, Mobile, and API applications of 5000+ global customers using its award-winning fully managed platform that integrates web application scanner, web application firewall, DDoS & BOT Mitigation, CDN, and threat intelligence engine. Indusface, is the only vendor to receive 100% customer recommendation rating three years in a row and is a global customer choice in the Gartner Peer Insights™ Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Report 2023. For more information, visit www.indusface.com or follow the company on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. They are an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Their edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow them on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

