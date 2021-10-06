Industrial Burner Market has Potential to Grow by USD 198.35 Mn | 44% Growth to Originate in APAC | Technavio

Oct 06, 2021, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial burner market is set to grow by USD 198.35 million, accelerating at a CAGR of over 5% between 2021 and 2025, according to the latest research report from Technavio.
Download this Industrial Burner Market Report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.
The report on the industrial burner market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies the increasing installation of industrial boilers and associated subsystems as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the increasing focus on reducing emissions will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The Industrial Burner Market is segmented by End-user (Food and beverages, Chemicals and petrochemicals, Power generation, Pulp and paper, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
This report presents a detailed picture of the industrial burner market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The industrial burner market covers the following areas:
Industrial Burner Market Sizing
Industrial Burner Market Forecast
Industrial Burner Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alzeta Corp.
- Andritz AG
- Baltur Spa
- Bloom Engineering Inc.
- Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Koch Industries Inc.
- Limpsfield Combustion Engineering Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Oilon Group Oy
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Related Reports:
Global Commercial Electric Fryer Market - Global commercial electric fryer market is segmented by type (floor standing and countertop) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Industrial Boiler Control Systems Market - Global industrial boiler control systems market is segmented by products (control elements and communication) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
|
Industrial Burner Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 198.35 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.29
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, UK, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alzeta Corp., Andritz AG, Baltur Spa, Bloom Engineering Inc., Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Limpsfield Combustion Engineering Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Oilon Group Oy.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article