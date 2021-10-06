Industrial Burner Market has Potential to Grow by USD 198.35 Mn | 44% Growth to Originate in APAC | Technavio

The report on the industrial burner market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies the increasing installation of industrial boilers and associated subsystems as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the increasing focus on reducing emissions will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The Industrial Burner Market is segmented by End-user (Food and beverages, Chemicals and petrochemicals, Power generation, Pulp and paper, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

This report presents a detailed picture of the industrial burner market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The industrial burner market covers the following areas:

Industrial Burner Market Sizing

Industrial Burner Market Forecast

Industrial Burner Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Alzeta Corp.

Andritz AG

Baltur Spa

Bloom Engineering Inc.

Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd.

Marshall Pvt. Ltd. Honeywell International Inc.

Koch Industries Inc.

Limpsfield Combustion Engineering Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Oilon Group Oy

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Global Commercial Electric Fryer Market - Global commercial electric fryer market is segmented by type (floor standing and countertop) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Industrial Boiler Control Systems Market - Global industrial boiler control systems market is segmented by products (control elements and communication) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Industrial Burner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 198.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.29 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alzeta Corp., Andritz AG, Baltur Spa, Bloom Engineering Inc., Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Limpsfield Combustion Engineering Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Oilon Group Oy. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio