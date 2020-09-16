Industrial Defender Strengthens OT Asset Anomaly Detection Platform and Assisted Passive Network Monitoring Engine to Automate Risk Quantification and Reporting

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Defender, a pioneer in operational technology (OT) security, today announced enhancements to their ASM product, including automated risk scoring for operational technology (OT) assets, new Assisted Passive Monitoring (APM) technology, and simplified executive-level NIST CSF reporting.



"With this release, our customers can stay focused on strategic priorities and keep IT and OT teams aligned using these new automations and enterprise integrations with SIEMs and business intelligence tools," says Jim Crowley, CEO at Industrial Defender. "We're also excited to bring our Endpoint Risk Analytics Suite to market, the only risk quantification tool of its kind. It uses a unique, asset-first approach with a completely transparent scoring methodology for ease of use."

The new enhancements include:



A challenge faced by users of traditional passive network monitoring solutions is that if an industrial asset is not actively communicating over the network, it is often missed altogether. The new Assisted Passive Monitoring (APM) engine from Industrial Defender speeds up the asset discovery process by using both packet capture data from protocols and automatically sending native commands that can discover 1,000+ different OT devices, which may not be actively communicating over the network. The data from this engine is then aggregated into an API-enabled Netflow application to let users drill into asset status and communications at a glance. The Endpoint Risk Analytics Suite: Both IT and OT security teams can quickly focus mitigation actions on high-risk industrial assets using ASM's powerful data normalization engine, which leverages asset-centric and network-centric methods, to quickly quantify cyber risk for threat vectors like security events, baseline deviations, vulnerabilities, and health status. Complete scoring transparency lets security teams choose the threat vectors that matter most to them. Users can also visualize overall event trends to see how each asset got its risk score.

For an overview of the new features in ASM 7.3, view the "What's New?" infographic here.

About Industrial Defender

Since 2006, Industrial Defender has been solving the challenge of safely collecting, monitoring, and managing OT asset data at scale, while providing cross-functional teams with a unified view of security. Their specialized solution is tailored to complex industrial control system environments by engineers with decades of hands-on OT experience. Easy integrations into the broader security and enterprise ecosystem empower IT teams with the same visibility, access, and situational awareness that they're accustomed to on corporate networks. Learn more at www.industrialdefender.com.

