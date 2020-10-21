Industrial Enzymes Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 8 Billion by 2025 - Arizton
Oct 21, 2020, 09:00 ET
CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global industrial enzymes market report.
The global industrial enzymes market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the period 2019−2025.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Carbohydrase dominated the industrial enzyme market with around 36% market share in 2019 and is expected to add around $0.68 billion by 2025.
- The affordable production and proven results promoted the microorganisms as favorable enzyme sources for end-user industries that is expected to pose an absolute growth of around 40%.
- The demand for sustainable and eco-friendly fuels is driving the market for enzymes like lipases in biofuel segment that is expected to grow over 6% during the forecast period.
- European industrial enzymes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% owing to the rising trend of green cosmetics, biodiesel production and enzyme-based detergents.
- The demand for phytases, carbohydrase, and protease is expected to rise in animal feed segment whereas wastewater treatment through enzymes is the next big opportunity in the industry.
- The rising demand for vegan products, ethical labelling, bioenergy investments, and food safety regulations are enforcing APAC region to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 6% by 2025.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, source, end-users, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 18 other vendors
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/industrial-enzymes-market-size-analysis
Industrial Enzymes Market – Segmentation
- The carbohydrase segment is expected to reach close to USD 3 billion by 2025. Over 80% of vendors offer a minimum one form of carbohydrase such as amylase, xylanase, cellulase, pectinase that are eventually supporting for the leadership position. Amylase is considered to be a universal enzyme finding applications in food and beverage, biofuel, cleaning agents sectors.
- The rise in disposable income and awareness and shelfing of biological detergents have replaced traditional non-biological detergents in major economies of China, the US, and other European countries. With subsequent innovations in the detergent segment and preference for concentrated liquids, they seem to be a prominent industry for the growth of industrial enzymes.
- Based on the source, microorganisms were the major revenue contributor, generating USD 3.68 billion in 2019. Fungi tend to dominate the segment where species such as Aspergillus are utilized for extracting protease, which is the widely used industrial enzyme in 2019.
Industrial Enzymes Market by Type
- Carbohydrates
- Amylase
- Cellulase
- Lactase
- Pectinase
- Others
- Protease
- Lipase
- Phytase
- Others
Industrial Enzymes Market by Source
- Plants
- Animals
- Microorganisms
Industrial Enzymes Market by End-users
- Food & Beverages
- Cleaning Agents
- Animal Feed
- Biofuel
- Textiles
- Pulp & Paper
- Others
- Personal Care and Cosmetics
- Leather
- Wastewater and Others
Industrial Enzymes Market – Dynamics
With the rising levels of greenhouse gas emissions across the globe, replacing conventional fossil fuels with biofuels can reduce pollutant emissions, resource depletion, and dependence on unstable foreign suppliers. Favorable government policies in countries such as the US, Argentina, Indonesia, and Brazil are expected to drive the demand for biofuels. In Indonesia, the demand for biodiesel is inclined towards meeting domestic needs. The rise in demand for biofuels in other countries is dependent on the policy support and pricing trends regulated by the government. Ethanol, biodiesel, and biogas (methane) are some of the most common biofuels that are prevalent in the market today.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Preference for Lactose-free Dairy Products
- Role of Enzymes in Cosmetics
- Developments in Enzyme Engineering
- Increasing Applications in Food & Beverage Industry
Industrial Enzymes Market – Geography
In 2019, North America was the dominant market for industrial enzymes. The US was the largest market owing to large number of end-user industries and the concentration of major players. The market is expected to revive in early 2021 after the decline in growth due to COVID-19 in 2020. The surge in disposable income, rise in working population, and the dynamic food and beverage industry in the region is expected to drive the demand for enzymes during the forecast period. The significant dependency of American consumers on convenience food and beverage is driving the market for processed food and foodservice packaging. The ready-to-eat market is witnessing traction with the launch of numerous commercial and non-commercial food outlets. This has stimulated the need for effective packaging for health-conscious consumers.
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/industrial-enzymes-market-size-analysis
Industrial Enzymes Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
Major Vendors
- Novozymes
- DuPont
- DSM
- Amano Enzyme
- Associated British Foods PLC
Other Prominent Vendors
- BASF
- Kerry
- Megazyme
- Noor Enzymes
- Calzyme
- BioSphere SRL
- Codexis
- Thermostable Enzyme Laboratory Co. Ltd.
- Adisseo
- Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
- ENMEX
- Advanced Enzymes
- Lumis Biotech Pvt. Ltd.
- Hayashibara Co., Ltd.
- Aum Enzymes
- Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes
- Novus International
- Creative Enzymes
Explore our chemicals & materials profile to know more about the industry.
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Industrial Salt Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
- Liquid Silicone Rubber Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial Adhesives Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
- Plant-based Meat Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Mail: [email protected]
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence