Industrial Enzymes Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 8 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global industrial enzymes market report.

The global industrial enzymes market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Carbohydrase dominated the industrial enzyme market with around 36% market share in 2019 and is expected to add around $0.68 billion by 2025. The affordable production and proven results promoted the microorganisms as favorable enzyme sources for end-user industries that is expected to pose an absolute growth of around 40%. The demand for sustainable and eco-friendly fuels is driving the market for enzymes like lipases in biofuel segment that is expected to grow over 6% during the forecast period. European industrial enzymes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% owing to the rising trend of green cosmetics, biodiesel production and enzyme-based detergents. The demand for phytases, carbohydrase, and protease is expected to rise in animal feed segment whereas wastewater treatment through enzymes is the next big opportunity in the industry. The rising demand for vegan products, ethical labelling, bioenergy investments, and food safety regulations are enforcing APAC region to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 6% by 2025.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, source, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 18 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/industrial-enzymes-market-size-analysis

Industrial Enzymes Market – Segmentation

The carbohydrase segment is expected to reach close to USD 3 billion by 2025. Over 80% of vendors offer a minimum one form of carbohydrase such as amylase, xylanase, cellulase, pectinase that are eventually supporting for the leadership position. Amylase is considered to be a universal enzyme finding applications in food and beverage, biofuel, cleaning agents sectors.

by 2025. Over 80% of vendors offer a minimum one form of carbohydrase such as amylase, xylanase, cellulase, pectinase that are eventually supporting for the leadership position. Amylase is considered to be a universal enzyme finding applications in food and beverage, biofuel, cleaning agents sectors. The rise in disposable income and awareness and shelfing of biological detergents have replaced traditional non-biological detergents in major economies of China , the US, and other European countries. With subsequent innovations in the detergent segment and preference for concentrated liquids, they seem to be a prominent industry for the growth of industrial enzymes.

, the US, and other European countries. With subsequent innovations in the detergent segment and preference for concentrated liquids, they seem to be a prominent industry for the growth of industrial enzymes. Based on the source, microorganisms were the major revenue contributor, generating USD 3.68 billion in 2019. Fungi tend to dominate the segment where species such as Aspergillus are utilized for extracting protease, which is the widely used industrial enzyme in 2019.

Industrial Enzymes Market by Type

Carbohydrates

Amylase



Cellulase



Lactase



Pectinase



Others

Protease

Lipase

Phytase

Others

Industrial Enzymes Market by Source

Plants

Animals

Microorganisms

Industrial Enzymes Market by End-users

Food & Beverages

Cleaning Agents

Animal Feed

Biofuel

Textiles

Pulp & Paper

Others

Personal Care and Cosmetics



Leather



Wastewater and Others

Industrial Enzymes Market – Dynamics

With the rising levels of greenhouse gas emissions across the globe, replacing conventional fossil fuels with biofuels can reduce pollutant emissions, resource depletion, and dependence on unstable foreign suppliers. Favorable government policies in countries such as the US, Argentina, Indonesia, and Brazil are expected to drive the demand for biofuels. In Indonesia, the demand for biodiesel is inclined towards meeting domestic needs. The rise in demand for biofuels in other countries is dependent on the policy support and pricing trends regulated by the government. Ethanol, biodiesel, and biogas (methane) are some of the most common biofuels that are prevalent in the market today.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Preference for Lactose-free Dairy Products

Role of Enzymes in Cosmetics

Developments in Enzyme Engineering

Increasing Applications in Food & Beverage Industry

Industrial Enzymes Market – Geography

In 2019, North America was the dominant market for industrial enzymes. The US was the largest market owing to large number of end-user industries and the concentration of major players. The market is expected to revive in early 2021 after the decline in growth due to COVID-19 in 2020. The surge in disposable income, rise in working population, and the dynamic food and beverage industry in the region is expected to drive the demand for enzymes during the forecast period. The significant dependency of American consumers on convenience food and beverage is driving the market for processed food and foodservice packaging. The ready-to-eat market is witnessing traction with the launch of numerous commercial and non-commercial food outlets. This has stimulated the need for effective packaging for health-conscious consumers.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/industrial-enzymes-market-size-analysis

Industrial Enzymes Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia

Major Vendors

Novozymes

DuPont

DSM

Amano Enzyme

Associated British Foods PLC

Other Prominent Vendors

BASF

Kerry

Megazyme

Noor Enzymes

Calzyme

BioSphere SRL

Codexis

Thermostable Enzyme Laboratory Co. Ltd.

Adisseo

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

ENMEX

Advanced Enzymes

Lumis Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Hayashibara Co., Ltd.

Aum Enzymes

Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes

Novus International

Creative Enzymes

Explore our chemicals & materials profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence