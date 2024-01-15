Industrial Food Blender and Mixer Market size to increase by USD 6.06 billion during 2022 to 2027; Steady growth of the food processing industry boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial food blender and mixer market is set to grow by USD 6.06 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 6.81%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by product, type, and geography. The market share growth of the high-shear mixer segment is significant during the forecast period. High-shear mixers are primarily used by food production companies to achieve homogeneity in the dissolution and emulsification of the mixture. In addition, food processing companies leverage this type of mixer to prepare sauces, salsa, sandwich spreads, syrups, oil, gravies, marinades, and gels.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Food Blender and Mixer Market 2023-2027

Industrial Food Blender and Mixer Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

High Shear Mixer



Ribbon Blender



Shaft Mixer



Planetary Mixer



Others

Type

Automatic



Semi-automatic

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

The report also covers the following areas:

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver

The steady growth of the food processing industry drives the market growth. The increasing prominence of food processing as an integral part of the food supply chain worldwide has aided the rise in demand for industrial food blenders and mixers over the last few years. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Trend

The inclination toward industrial food blenders with improved control features is the primary trend in the market. Prominent market players that offer industrial food blenders and mixers are focusing on developing equipment with innovative features to improve the quality of blending and mixing operations.

Challenge

High energy consumption is the major challenge hindering the market growth. Among industrial processes, blending and mixing rank as the most energy-intensive. These operations can be categorized as either intensive or non-intensive, with the former typically demanding higher power consumption than the latter.

Industrial Food Blender and Mixer Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial food blender and mixer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial food blender and mixer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial food blender and mixer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial food blender and mixer market players

The Industrial Food Blender and Mixer market showcases a diverse range of cutting-edge equipment, including High-Speed Blenders, Planetary Mixers, and Ribbon Blenders. These industrial-grade mixers, made of stainless steel, cater to various needs such as batch mixing, continuous blending, and emulsification. Customized solutions like Multi-Functional Food Mixers meet specific industrial requirements. With advanced Mixing Technology and Homogenizing capabilities, these machines contribute significantly to efficient Food Production. The market boasts a variety of mixers, from Vertical and Horizontal Mixers to Double Cone Blenders, ensuring a comprehensive range for diverse applications in the food processing industry.

