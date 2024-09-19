Industrial IoT Leader, Blues, to Appear on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewpoint, a national educational program hosted by actor Dennis Quaid, has shot an episode profiling Boston-based Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) company, Blues. The upcoming episode, set to air later this fall, delves into Blues' innovative approach to the IIoT sector, spotlighting their partnerships with Geocene and Sofar Ocean.

(L-R) Blues President & CRO Jim Hassman, COO & VP of Ecosystem Alistair Fulton, and VP of Marketing Emma Wimberley on set for Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid. Blues COO & VP of Ecosystem Alistair Fulton on set shooting upcoming segment on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid.

Viewers can expect to learn how Blues is transforming the way in which physical products connect to the cloud, leveraging embedded intelligence to make products smarter and more responsive. The segment will showcase how Blues' technology integrates sensors, AI (Artificial Intelligence), and cloud connectivity into products, enabling autonomous, intelligent decision-making at the edge. The segment also places emphasis on the vital role that data plays in today's economy, drawing parallels to historical commodities such as gold and oil. Through interviews and real-world case studies, the program showcases how Blues is simplifying a complex process, enabling businesses to utilize their data to its fullest potential.

Blues' hero products, the Notecard and Notehub, are designed to make IIoT connectivity straightforward and more accessible than ever. The segment highlights the significant time savings and ease of use Blues has created for their partners and customers, as demonstrated in the integration of cellular connectivity into Sofar Ocean's Spotter Buoy – a process that Blues helped reduce from about a year down to a single month.

On top of highlighting Blues' cutting-edge approach to IIoT, the Viewpoint segment underscores the broader importance of data driving the AI revolution and enabling smarter, more efficient products across several industries. Blues' embedded intelligence solutions empower machines to think and act autonomously, making data from the physical world not just accessible but actionable. From monitoring remote pipelines to enhancing consumer goods, Blues is committed to making data from the physical world accessible and actionable.

For information about Blues and to watch the upcoming episode, visit www.blues.com

About Blues

Blues believes every individual has the power to make a positive impact. Our mission is to transform every physical product into an intelligent service, helping communities and companies to save time and money, and improve the world.

Blues helps organizations worldwide confidently create reliable and innovative connectivity solutions that deliver measurable value using IIoT-driven data intelligence. With Blues, customers can easily send and receive information to and from any device, anywhere, and at any time, improving business operations while reducing costs. Blues' flagship products, the Notecard and Notehub, solve the biggest challenges associated with IIoT connectivity, making it easy to securely cloud-connect any physical product.

More than 800 organizations worldwide, from non-profits to startups to enterprises, use Blues integrated hardware, software and cloud service IIoT technologies to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and create new revenue streams. Follow Blues on X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint is an educational program hosted by Dennis Quaid that explores a wide range of important topics, from science and technology to healthcare and the arts. Viewpoint is committed to providing insightful and thought-provoking content that empowers viewers with knowledge and inspires them to make a positive impact in the world.

SOURCE Blues