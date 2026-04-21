Industrial Scientific Expands Area Monitoring Capabilities with Gamma Radiation Detection

The integrated gas and gamma monitoring helps fire and hazmat teams maintain continuous situational awareness at large public events, complex incidents.

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Scientific, a global leader and innovator in full-service gas detection and air monitoring programs that automate safety workflows, has expanded its SafeCore™ sensor portfolio to include gamma radiation detection for the Radius® BZ1 Area Monitor, extending hazard monitoring capabilities for fire departments and hazmat teams operating at large public events and complex incidents.

Radius® BZ1 Area Monitor with Gamma Radiation Detection

Gamma radiation detection in an area monitor provides continuous monitoring across a defined space, alerting incident command when radiation levels rise above normal background levels. For fire and hazmat operations, this type of monitoring supports early recognition of changing conditions and helps departments maintain hazard awareness over time without keeping personnel positioned in potentially impacted areas.

With the addition of gamma radiation detection, the Radius® BZ1 now supports combined gas and radiation monitoring in a single device. Fire departments can use one area monitoring fleet for routine hazmat responses as well as special-event coverage, placing monitors at perimeters, access points, and command locations to maintain situational awareness across large or crowded environments.

"Fire and hazmat teams already rely on area monitors like the Radius® BZ1 to provide consistent visibility while they manage complex scenes," says Deepika Devarajan, vice president, product and technology, Industrial Scientific. "Adding gamma radiation detection was a natural fit to extend that visibility and fits directly into how departments already deploy area monitoring in the field."

The Radius® BZ1 is designed for use in dynamic response environments, with a rugged, easy-to-carry form factor that allows crews to place and reposition devices as incidents evolve. Using Industrial Scientific's swappable SafeCore™ Module, the Radius® BZ1 supports detection of up to seven hazards, enabling departments to configure monitoring for combustible and toxic gases and gamma radiation without additional hardware or mode changes.

Built-in peer-to-peer communication also allows Radius® BZ1 monitors to share alarms and readings across connected devices and back to incident command through iNet®. This connectivity supports remote monitoring across large footprints such as festivals, parades, sporting events, and multi-day hazmat responses.

Designed for real-world deployments, the Radius® BZ1 is capable of continuous monitoring during emergency response operations and public events, reducing the risk of coverage gaps caused by battery changes or device downtime.

The Radius® BZ1 with gamma radiation detection is coming soon. For more information, or to talk to a gas monitoring expert, visit www.indsci.com/en/gas-detectors/area/radius-bz1

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

Industrial Scientific is on a mission to end death on the job through portable gas detection, hardware as a service, and advanced analytics that help prevent exposure to hazards and deliver unmatched clarity into safety and operational performance. For more than 40 years, Industrial Scientific has helped customers around the world automate critical safety workflows to ensure that their people go home safely each night. For more information, visit www.indsci.com.

SOURCE Industrial Scientific Corporation