Market leading gas detection technology recognized across environmental monitoring and sensor categories.

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Scientific, a global leader and innovator in full-service gas detection and air monitoring programs that automate safety workflows, is proud to announce that its area monitor, the Radius® BZ1 with MPS™ LEL Sensor, has been honored with top accolades in the Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S) Industrial Hygiene Awards.

The Radius BZ1 with MPS LEL Sensor was recognized in three categories: Environmental Protection & Monitoring, Gas & Vapor Detection, and Monitoring Instruments/Sensors.

Industrial Scientific Receives Top Honors for Radius® BZ1 with MPS™ LEL Sensor in the Occupational Health & Safety Industrial Hygiene Awards

New to the Industrial Scientific portfolio, the MPS LEL Sensor represents a major step forward in flammable gas detection. Using advanced MEMS-based technology, the sensor can detect more than a dozen flammable gases (including hydrogen) with considerable accuracy. It is also resistant to poisoning and saturation, extends device runtime with lower power consumption, and can detect flammable gases upon startup for early visibility into potential risks. With the addition of the MPS LEL Sensor to the Industrial Scientific portfolio, the Radius BZ1 is now the leading area monitor in the market to support three major types of LEL sensors.

For area monitoring users, these advancements translate into longer deployments, easier maintenance, and increased confidence in high-risk, open-air environments such as oil and gas, chemicals, refining, and utilities. From fence line and perimeter monitoring to long-term leak detection, the MPS LEL Sensor helps teams streamline operations, reduce downtime, and trust their readings, even in the most challenging, dynamic conditions.

"This year's Industrial Hygiene Awards highlight how innovation is transforming the way organizations identify, monitor, and control workplace exposures, with winners reflecting a clear shift toward connected, data-driven safety solutions," says David Kopf, executive editor, Occupational Health and Safety. "Together, these technologies demonstrate the industry's continued commitment to proactive risk management and stronger long-term health protections for workers."

"We are honored to receive these awards from OH&S, which recognize our ongoing commitment to advancing safety technology," says Nick Pflugh, vice president, commercial, Industrial Scientific. "The Radius BZ1 with MPS LEL Sensor delivers more dependable flammable gas detection, especially in the kinds of open-air environments where accuracy matters most. This recognition reflects our commitment to continuous innovation to meet the evolving needs of safety professionals."

To learn more about Industrial Scientific and its products, visit www.indsci.com

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

Industrial Scientific is a global safety company on a mission to end death on the job through connected technologies that help prevent exposure to workplace and environmental hazards. Our industry-leading products and services—including gas detection, real-time air quality monitoring, hardware as a service, and advanced analytics—provide organizations with unmatched visibility into safety and operational performance. For more than 40 years, Industrial Scientific has helped customers worldwide automate critical safety workflows so people can go home safely each night. For more information, visit www.indsci.com.

SOURCE Industrial Scientific Corporation