Industrial Scientific Expands Area Monitoring Portfolio with MPS™ LEL Sensor

The new sensor for the Radius® BZ1 improves runtime, reliability, and detection of multiple flammable gases.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Scientific, a global leader and innovator in full-service gas detection programs that automate safety workflows, has added the latest generation of MPS™ LEL Sensors to its SafeCore® Module portfolio, supporting area monitors like the industry-leading Radius® BZ1.

The MPS LEL sensor represents a major step forward in flammable gas detection. Using advanced MEMS-based technology, the sensor can detect more than a dozen flammable gases (including hydrogen) with considerable accuracy. It is also resistant to poisoning and saturation, extends device runtime with lower power consumption, and can detect flammable gases upon startup for early visibility into potential risks.

For area monitoring users, these advancements translate into longer deployments, easier maintenance, and increased confidence in high-risk, open-air environments such as oil and gas, chemicals, refining, and utilities. From fence line and perimeter monitoring to long-term leak detection, the MPS LEL sensor helps teams streamline operations, reduce downtime, and trust their readings even in the most challenging, dynamic conditions.

"The introduction of the MPS LEL sensor reinforces our commitment to building the most reliable and versatile area monitoring portfolio in the industry," says Andreas Schmid, president, Industrial Scientific. "As the leading area monitoring provider with catalytic bead, infrared, and now MPS sensor technologies, we're giving users longer runtime, multi-gas detection, and the confidence to focus on their work, knowing their teams are protected no matter their environment."

The MPS LEL sensor is now available for Radius BZ1 area monitors.

Learn more about the Radius BZ1 and MPS LEL sensor here.

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

Industrial Scientific is on a mission to end death on the job through portable gas detection, hardware as a service, and advanced analytics that help prevent exposure to hazards and deliver unmatched clarity into safety and operational performance. For more than 40 years, Industrial Scientific has helped customers around the world automate critical safety workflows to ensure that their people go home safely each night. For more information, visit www.indsci.com.

