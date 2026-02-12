Industrial Training International (ITI) named CONEXPO/CON-AGG Next Level Awards Finalist for VR Crane Simulator

The acclaimed training company has been distinguished as one of the top innovators shaping the construction industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Training International (ITI), an Interplay Learning company and global leader in training for the industrial crafts, has been selected as a finalist for the CONEXPO/CON-AGG Next Level Awards, which recognize cutting-edge innovations and groundbreaking advancements shaping the future of construction and heavy equipment. ITI was named a finalist in the Technology category for its VR Crane Simulator, joining an elite group of just 20 companies chosen from over 230 submissions across the global construction industry.

CONEXPO/CON-AGG, North America's largest construction trade show, created the Next Level Awards to spotlight the next generation of equipment, technology, sustainability and efficiency transforming the construction ecosystem. Finalists were selected by a panel of expert judges from a highly competitive field that included established industry leaders as well as emerging innovators.

ITI's VR Crane Simulator was chosen for its ability to help crane operators build and refine critical skills in a safe, controlled virtual environment. The latest enhancements to the simulator include:

The addition of a new ten-ton overhead crane.

Expanded and more complex training scenarios.

The introduction of a Magnetek® brand XLTX Bellybox Transmitter, developed in partnership with Columbus McKinnon Corporation

CONEXPO/CON-AGG attendees are encouraged to visit the ITI booth to experience the VR Crane Simulator firsthand and cast their vote for the award. Voting is open in each category during show hours from Tuesday, March 3, through Thursday, March 5.

"Workforce readiness is a central concern for any construction firm, and one of the best ways to address it is with a modern, forward-thinking approach to in-house training," said Doug Donovan, CEO of Interplay Learning. "ITI's VR Crane Simulator provides a groundbreaking way for workers to sharpen their skills and develop their confidence, all without risking their safety or taking critical equipment out of production."

The Next Level Awards winners will be announced during CONEXPO/CON-AGG, where ITI will showcase its VR Crane Simulator alongside other innovations shaping the future of the construction industry. The awards ceremony is scheduled for Friday, March 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the Ground Breakers Stage. This year's conference will span March 3-7 and take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For more information about CONEXPO/CON-AGG, visit https://www.conexpoconagg.com .

To learn more about ITI, visit iti.com .

To learn more about Interplay Learning, visit interplaylearning.com .

About ITI and Interplay Learning

Interplay Learning, the leader in immersive learning for the skilled trades and industrial crafts, now includes Industrial Training International (ITI), the global leader in specialized industrial learning solutions. Leveraging instructor-led training, online simulations, AI, and VR, Interplay helps organizations and educational institutions upskill faster, reduce risk, and increase operational readiness. With nearly 600,000 people trained, Interplay is shaping the future of workforce development, building better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include the 2025 IACET Instructional Impact Award, the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, IACET 2024 Innovation of the Year Award, NFMT 2024 Vision Awards and Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers.

Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

SOURCE Interplay Learning