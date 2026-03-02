Industrial Training International (ITI) Unveils New VR Simulator Capabilities, Expanded Training Offerings at CONEXPO-CON/AGG

New offerings and product updates help companies mitigate risk and accelerate workforce readiness

AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Training International (ITI), an Interplay Learning company and global leader in specialized industrial learning solutions, is showcasing an expanded slate of products and offerings at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, North America's largest trade show for the construction industry. The new training solutions demonstrate ITI's ongoing commitment to improving workforce development in high-risk environments and reducing risk through modern, immersive learning.

ITI, an Interplay Learning company, is showcasing an expanded slate of products and offerings at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, including updates to its VR Crane Simulator.

The centerpiece of ITI's extended lineup is their enhanced VR Crane Simulator. The latest update introduces a new 10-ton overhead crane simulation that mirrors equipment commonly used in manufacturing, fabrication shops, and construction staging environments. With this addition, the simulator now supports training across 10 crane types with 1,200+ scenarios, enabling organizations to align training more closely with the equipment operators use in the field.

The VR Crane Simulator is a finalist in CONEXPO's Next Level Awards, one of only 20 innovations honored out of more than 230 submissions. Benefits of the VR Crane Simulator include:

Real-world competency. Train operators with immersive, OEM-validated simulations that replicate real crane dynamics, load behavior and jobsite conditions.

Risk Mitigation. Practice complex and high-risk lifts safely without putting people, materials or equipment at risk

Practice complex and high-risk lifts safely without putting people, materials or equipment at risk Scalability across crane types, industries and locations. Align training to the exact equipment used in the field with multi-crane options and modular hardware.

ITI's CONEXPO rollout encompasses not only the new crane type but also a range of new learning scenarios as well as improved hardware. New concrete tilt-up training scenarios simulate the precision, coordination and risk management required during tilt-up operations, very common during commercial construction. Enhanced hardware features include a new Magnetek® brand XLTX Bellybox Transmitter from Columbus McKinnon Corporation, which incorporates the latest wireless control technology used in the field today. Their line of industrial wireless controls are lightweight, comfortably contoured, and designed to meet the needs of a variety of industrial radio control applications. When connected to the VR Crane Simulator, learners can practice and build muscle memory using the same type of wireless controls they use on the job, further bridging the gap between simulation and live equipment.

"The industry's biggest challenge isn't equipment. It's developing skilled people," said Doug Donovan, CEO of Interplay Learning. "Our new offerings expand access to hands-on, high-quality learning designed to help organizations modernize their workforce training and build stronger, safer teams."

ITI is also highlighting its comprehensive blended learning programs for Tower Crane operators, enabling companies to train workers using new client-site instructor-led training, online courses, and Tower Crane simulations. This approach provides organizations with flexible options to accelerate operator readiness, improve safety and boost performance across projects and job sites.

Also featured is an expanded online Maintenance catalog with more than 100 video and simulation-based courses. A new instructor-led Electrical Fundamentals and Troubleshooting course enhances the lineup, equipping workers with core electrical knowledge and practical troubleshooting skills that help drive uptime and equipment performance. The online training also includes skill assessments and customizable learning pathways across key disciplines, including electrical, mechanical systems, equipment maintenance, and safety.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 will take place March 3-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

To learn more about ITI, visit iti.com.

To learn more about Interplay Learning, visit interplaylearning.com.

About ITI and Interplay Learning

Interplay Learning, the leader in immersive learning for the skilled trades and industrial crafts, now includes Industrial Training International (ITI), the global leader in specialized industrial learning solutions. Leveraging instructor-led training, online simulations, AI, and VR, Interplay helps organizations and educational institutions upskill faster, reduce risk, and increase operational readiness. With nearly 600,000 people trained, Interplay is shaping the future of workforce development, building better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include the 2025 IACET Instructional Impact Award, the 2025 Inc 5000 list, Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 500 list, Forbes 2025 America's Best Startup Employers, Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, IACET 2024 Innovation of the Year Award, and NFMT 2024 Vision Awards.

Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

