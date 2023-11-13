Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market in Europe to increase by USD 10.12 billion during 2023-2028; growing investments in smart waste recycling to drive growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

13 Nov, 2023, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe size is expected to grow by USD 10.12 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.09% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Type (Construction waste, Mining and quarrying waste, Manufacturing waste, and Energy waste) and Service Type (Collection service, Recycling service, Incineration service, and Landfill service). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market in Europe 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market in Europe 2024-2028

The growing investments in smart waste recycling drive market growth. Used materials (waste) are converted into new useful products in the recycling process. Recycling prevents the waste of potentially useful materials and reduces the consumption of fresh raw materials. This process results in the reduction of energy consumption, air pollution, and water pollution. Consequently, manufacturers across the world are implementing smart waste recycling systems and solutions.

Key Higlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe: ALBA Group Plc and Co. KG, Biffa Plc, Cox Energy S.A.B., FCC SA, Fortum Oyj, Geocycle, HJHansen CVR, Kuusakoski Oy, Marius Pedersen a.s., Norsk Gjenvinning Norge AS, Paprec Group, Ragn-Sells Group, Reconomy, Recycling Lives Ltd., Remondis SE and Co. KG, Scholz Recycling GmbH, Sims Ltd., SUEZ SA, Tomra Systems ASA, and Veolia Environnement SA
  • Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market in Europe is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 6.13% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • The growing focus on the circular economy is an emerging market trend.
  • A fundamental departure from the traditional linear take-make-dispose model of production and consumption is known as the circular economy.
  • In a circular economic model, products, materials, and resources are continuously reused, repurposed, and recycled in order to extend their lifecycle while waste generation and environmental impact are minimized.

Challenge

  • The challenges associated with waste management solutions impede market growth. 
  • Waste management solutions comprise waste collection, disposal, and recycling and in this process, trash is collected from trash bins by the trucks of private companies or municipalities and sent to temporary collection centers.
  • At the time of collection, some trash bins may be overfilled, while others may be underfilled.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

Keg Segments:

The construction waste segment is significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the strong presence of the construction industry and the recycling rate of construction waste from construction and demolition is high in EU countries. Furthermore, this segment is critical for sustainability and resource conservation. Additionally, a majority of the utilization of materials from demolished construction sites are used as base materials in road construction. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Related Reports:

The waste recycling services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.67% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 18.98 billion.

The Europe - Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10.12 billion.

Industrial Waste Recycling And Services Market In Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.09%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 10.12 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.13
ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by WRITERS

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Cleanroom Storage Cabinet Market to grow by USD 334.85 million during 2023-2028; Rising investments in the healthcare industry to drive the growth - Technavio

Cleanroom Storage Cabinet Market to grow by USD 334.85 million during 2023-2028; Rising investments in the healthcare industry to drive the growth - Technavio

The cleanroom storage cabinet market size is expected to grow by USD 334.85 million between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market ...
Security In Schools Market size to grow by USD 3.43 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth Driven by Increasing Concerns about Student and Staff Safety- Technavio

Security In Schools Market size to grow by USD 3.43 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth Driven by Increasing Concerns about Student and Staff Safety- Technavio

The security in schools market by application (elementary school and high schools), type (video surveillance, access control, fire protection, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Conservation & Recycling

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.