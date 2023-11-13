Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market in Europe to increase by USD 10.12 billion during 2023-2028; growing investments in smart waste recycling to drive growth - Technavio

13 Nov, 2023, 17:35 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe size is expected to grow by USD 10.12 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.09% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Type (Construction waste, Mining and quarrying waste, Manufacturing waste, and Energy waste) and Service Type (Collection service, Recycling service, Incineration service, and Landfill service). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample
The growing investments in smart waste recycling drive market growth. Used materials (waste) are converted into new useful products in the recycling process. Recycling prevents the waste of potentially useful materials and reduces the consumption of fresh raw materials. This process results in the reduction of energy consumption, air pollution, and water pollution. Consequently, manufacturers across the world are implementing smart waste recycling systems and solutions.
Key Higlights:
- The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe: ALBA Group Plc and Co. KG, Biffa Plc, Cox Energy S.A.B., FCC SA, Fortum Oyj, Geocycle, HJHansen CVR, Kuusakoski Oy, Marius Pedersen a.s., Norsk Gjenvinning Norge AS, Paprec Group, Ragn-Sells Group, Reconomy, Recycling Lives Ltd., Remondis SE and Co. KG, Scholz Recycling GmbH, Sims Ltd., SUEZ SA, Tomra Systems ASA, and Veolia Environnement SA
- Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market in Europe is fragmented in nature.
- Market to observe 6.13% YOY growth in 2024.
Market Dynamics:
Trend
- The growing focus on the circular economy is an emerging market trend.
- A fundamental departure from the traditional linear take-make-dispose model of production and consumption is known as the circular economy.
- In a circular economic model, products, materials, and resources are continuously reused, repurposed, and recycled in order to extend their lifecycle while waste generation and environmental impact are minimized.
Challenge
- The challenges associated with waste management solutions impede market growth.
- Waste management solutions comprise waste collection, disposal, and recycling and in this process, trash is collected from trash bins by the trucks of private companies or municipalities and sent to temporary collection centers.
- At the time of collection, some trash bins may be overfilled, while others may be underfilled.
The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report
Keg Segments:
The construction waste segment is significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the strong presence of the construction industry and the recycling rate of construction waste from construction and demolition is high in EU countries. Furthermore, this segment is critical for sustainability and resource conservation. Additionally, a majority of the utilization of materials from demolished construction sites are used as base materials in road construction. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample
The waste recycling services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.67% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 18.98 billion.
The Europe - Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10.12 billion.
|
Industrial Waste Recycling And Services Market In Europe Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2023
|
Historic period
|
2018-2022
|
Forecast period
|
2024-2028
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.09%
|
Market growth 2024-2028
|
USD 10.12 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.13
