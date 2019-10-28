Industry demand for electronic payment solutions accelerating

CONCORD, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jopari Solutions, Inc., a leader in providing electronic claim payment solutions, is continuing to see tremendous growth with their Jopari ProPay® product. "Since we introduced ProPay®, our clients have processed millions of payments worth billions of dollars, and we are growing," explains Steve Stevens, CEO of Jopari. "ProPay® is being used by clients of all sizes to effectively reduce the burden of managing paper-based payments by using other modalities such as EFT and Virtual Card, while at the same time streamlining their operations and improving the overall flow of payments. Some of the key strengths of ProPay® are providing an all-jurisdiction complaint platform for such things as Workers' Compensation EOB's, while maintaining a secure environment for storing banking information for EFT enrollees, eliminating the need for a payer to house that information." Stevens further adds, "Jopari has been adding a new client about every month, with an extensive pipeline of upcoming and prospective clients."

Come visit the Jopari team at the NWCDC Booth 2116, November 6-7 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas to learn more about how ProPay® can assist your organization, as well as the other Jopari products that are helping payers eliminate paper in their claim and medical bill review operations.

About Jopari

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company supplying innovative healthcare Attachment management and flexible medical payments products; and integrated eBill compliance and flexible medical payments for Workers' Compensation and Auto Medical markets. Jopari has established an extensive connectivity network linking Payers, Providers, practice management systems and clearinghouses, and offers innovative solutions to assist with the management of attachments. Jopari enhances Payers' ability to manage medical bills and disbursements, allowing reductions in associated expenses in addition to compliance with applicable federal rules and jurisdiction eBill/ePay regulatory requirements. Jopari is compliant with federal and state regulatory security and privacy regulations in addition to maintaining best practices verified by annual third-party certification for SOC2 Type II, SOC3 Cybersecurity, and Shared Assessments Third Party AUP Risk Assessment. For more information, please visit jopari.com, email info@jopari.com or call 800.630.6030 x5700.

