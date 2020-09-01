Industry First 200Gb PAM4 Ethernet Protocol Analyzer

The growing worldwide reliance on cloud computing requires data centers to move vast amounts of data at ever increasing speeds and to use technologies like PAM4 signaling in their networks. The SierraNet M648 analyzes PAM4 traffic over QSFP-DD and QSFP-56, as well as SFP connections using traditional direct attach copper, active optical cables, and optical transceiver interconnects, which allows network equipment manufacturers and data center managers alike to fully test their network capabilities and identify issues that inhibit network efficiencies.

"The IEEE 802.3cd signaling and data rates are seeing accelerated adoption, and 200GbE is a key element for achieving the high-speed access to cloud and enterprise data storage. With a focus on both the transport layer as well as the supporting storage protocols, the SierraNet is essential for maintaining critical networks, and to improve uptime, energy and resources," said David Rodgers, Senior Product Manager with Teledyne LeCroy.

The Net Protocol Suite is a completely integrated software utility for use with all SierraNet products and includes the industries only event timer and counter functions for creating complex and detailed test matrices. All analysis projects and InFusion impairment scenarios are created and maintained in one tightly integrated and standards compliant package with lifetime updates and revisions included.

To get the latest enhancements and features of SierraNet M648, including the new support for 200Gb analysis, please download the Net Protocol Suite software version 4.30 from the Teledyne LeCroy website.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

