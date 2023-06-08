Industry First PCI Express® 6.0 Protocol Analyzer Enables Development of Next Generation High Performance PCIe Devices

The Summit™ M616 protocol Analyzer/Exerciser captures/generates high-speed PCIe 6.0 traffic at up to 64 GT/s, and up to x16 link widths

MILPITAS, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions, today announced availability of the Summit M616 PCI Express (PCIe®) Protocol Analyzer/Exerciser for testing designs and products incorporating PCIe 6.0 traffic. The Summit M616 Exerciser functionality addresses the needs of PCIe developers by providing high performance 64 GT/s traffic generation on devices with link widths up to 16 lanes. The analyzer functionality supports the same line rates and lane widths, and features Teledyne LeCroy's industry standard CATC Trace™. The Summit M616 traffic generation capability can also be used to develop standardized compliance test suites. Teledyne LeCroy will demonstrate its PCIe 6.0 Protocol Analyzer at the PCI-SIG DevCon on June 13-14, 2023. The demonstration will capture and display 64 GT/s protocol traffic between the Synopsys Host and Device IP for PCIe 6.0 using the Synopsys HAPS® prototyping system.

Summit™ M616 PCI Express® 6.0 Protocol Analyzer/Exerciser

Protocol analyzers are important tools to help driver and firmware design and test engineers develop serial data communications between their devices and systems. The Summit M616 features a unified software application that incorporates traffic generation and protocol analysis. The protocol exerciser provides realistic traffic to devices under test and can also emulate complex host- or device-side traffic, while the protocol analyzer acquires, records, decodes, analyzes, and displays complex high-speed PCI Express I/O streams. The combination of protocol exerciser and protocol analyzer provides engineers with a powerful platform to develop and troubleshoot the next generation of high performance PCIe Devices.

"Exciting innovations across industries enabled by the use of AI, high performance computing, and ubiquitous computing will need the higher I/O performance that PCIe 6.0 has to offer. These applications will drive requirements for enhanced development for this technology to be successful," said Jim Pappas, Director of Technology Initiatives, Intel Corporation. "As companies begin to design and test products based on the next evolution of the PCIe standard, solutions from companies like Teledyne LeCroy help fuel the growth of the PCIe 6.0 ecosystem."

"As an active contributor to the PCI Express 6.0 specification, Synopsys has helped drive the adoption of this interface in the growing ecosystem," said John Koester, senior vice president of product management and strategy for IP at Synopsys. "The widely adopted, production-proven Synopsys IP solution for PCIe 6.0, combined with Teledyne LeCroy's new Summit M616 Analyzer/Exerciser, helps to ensure link reliability at maximum speed, enabling designers to integrate the IP with confidence and significantly reduce their time to market."

"Teledyne LeCroy continues to lead the industry in protocol test support for the PCI Express architecture. Our long engagement in the PCIe protocol tool market has allowed us to develop and provide the most useful solutions that help shorten development and testing," said Joe Mendolia, Vice President Marketing, Protocol Solutions Group, Teledyne LeCroy. "Users who are moving to PCIe 6.0 with Teledyne LeCroy test solutions can appreciate the rich library of decodes and analysis capabilities that are available on all of Teledyne LeCroy's PCIe test tools."

Teledyne LeCroy has worked closely with the computer industry to provide the analysis features companies have needed for PCIe storage and IoT technology development. All Teledyne LeCroy protocol analysis and test products feature a hierarchical display, real-time statistics, protocol traffic summaries, detailed error reports, powerful scripting, and the ability to create user-defined test reports, which allow developers to troubleshoot intricate problems and finish their projects on time. Teledyne LeCroy also offers PCIe 6.0 Interposers for add-in-card development using Card ElectroMechanical (CEM) and Enterprise and Data Center Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) connectors. EDSFF form factor support can be easily extended to E1.S/L, E3.x and Open Compute Project (OCP) Network Interface Card (NIC) 3.0 based devices. Interposers and adapter kits currently available include.

Availability

All products can be ordered today. For more information on The Summit M616 PCIe 6.0 Protocol Exerciser/Analyzer and PCIe Gen6 Interposers please contact Teledyne LeCroy at +1 (800) 909-7211 or visit our PCI Express landing page.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

