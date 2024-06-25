Industry Giant MARBLEX Chooses Immutable to Create Home of Web3 Gaming in South Korea

MARBLEX finds new home on Immutable zkEVM bringing Netmarble IP, Exclusive development of Future Titles, and the Ecosystem Boost Program

SYDNEY, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable, the leading web3 gaming platform, and ecosystem, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with MARBLEX, Netmarble's dedicated blockchain gaming platform. This collaboration will see the migration of MARBLEX along with several other Mega IP titles, to the innovative Immutable zkEVM chain, powered by Polygon, and the first chain built specifically for gamers.

The partnership includes the migration of the full MARBLEX gaming platform and three live Netmarble titles:

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, an MMORPG based on the original universe of Ni no Kuni where the real world and the fantasy world coexist, presenting a world filled with fairytale-like animations with colorful 3D graphics and high-quality cutscenes.

A3: Still Alive: a dark fantasy open world mobile RPG set in an apocalyptic fantasy world of swords and sorcery, pairing the enormous and living worlds of Open-World RPGs with the extreme combat of Battle Royale.

Meta World : My City, the sequel to the highly popular game Let's Get Rich, which attracted over 200 million players around the world; it features board game mechanics and the opportunity to have virtual land and buildings in the metaverse.

Following the migration from the Klaytn Layer 1 chain, all MARBLEX gaming apps, games, and game tokens will operate exclusively on Immutable zkEVM alongside more than 330 titles already building on Immutable. With more than 1.8 million monthly average users, Immutable zkEVM remains the go-to choice for developers and gamers through its robust offerings - from Immutable Passport - a non-custodial wallet built for players to the Immutable Global Orderbook which distributes assets across leading marketplaces boosting exposure and liquidity for devs.

"This is one of the most significant partnerships we've made to date. South Korea is an exciting hub of developer activity in Web3 Gaming, and MARBLEX and NetMarble are pioneers here -- we're thrilled to be helping their goal to scale to tens of millions of players around the world as they migrate to Immutable, the one-stop shop platform for Web3 Games," said Robbie Ferguson, Co-founder and President of Immutable. "This deal follows our landmark partnerships with Polygon Labs, and 350+ signed games to cement Immutable's leadership of Web3 Gaming, and commitment to help bring digital property rights to billions of players around the world."

In addition, Immutable and MARBLEX have launched the "Ecosystem Boost Program" which provides technical and financial support for developers. With the equivalent of up to $20 million USD earmarked, the program is designed to supercharge game development and attract new titles to the Immutable and MARBLEX ecosystems.

"At MARBLEX we are committed to building exciting web3 gaming experiences for players," says Hong Jin Pyo, CEO." To maximise the reach of these experiences and ensure scalability for both existing and upcoming titles, partnering with a proven leader in web3 gaming was crucial. That's why Immutable and their industry-leading zkEVM chain was the right choice. Their technology provides the infrastructure we need to deliver the best possible gaming experiences to our players."

MARBLEX marks the second major AAA partnership with Immutable, with a slate of future releases planned to come to Immutable, the web3 gaming platform stands to lead the industry with an impressive roadmap of upcoming games.

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great web3 games.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimised for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalised web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.

Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX is a blockchain-powered subsidiary of Netmarble Corp. Netmarble Corp. is a well-established developer and publisher of mobile games comprised of more than 6,000 game industry veterans and blockchain technology experts from across the globe. MARBLEX aims to bring the highest quality blockchain games to market by providing key services such as a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralized exchange, token staking, and an NFT Marketplace. MBX, a proprietary blockchain ecosystem launched by MARBLEX, allows gamers to advance their experiences through organic engagement and rewards for participation. The MBX ecosystem can be enjoyed as part of popular Netmarble titles, such as Meta World: My City, A3: Still Alive, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, and The King of Fighters Arena.

