Industry innovator, Brian Webster, joins SitusAMC as Director of Technology Partnerships

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC announced today that Brian Webster has joined the firm as the Director of Technology Partnerships. In this role, Brian will be responsible for cultivating partnerships across the industry aimed at technology development and integration.

Webster joins SitusAMC from Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, where he led the home lending Strategy and Financial Reform group. During his time at Wells Fargo, Webster was responsible for leading and influencing the development of programs and initiatives based on federal and state regulatory agencies' regulations and policies. Webster was also the architect and influence for getting Wells Fargo Correspondent's eNote purchase program established as well as other strategies supporting eMortgage and eClosing for Retail operations.

"I am thrilled to be joining such an industry leader. SitusAMC's position within the industry and their strong commitment to technology is a perfect recipe for success. I am looking forward to the opportunities to drive technology and operational transformations for us, our customers and the industry"

– Brian Webster, Director of Technology Partnerships

Prior to Wells Fargo, Webster served as the Originations Program Manager of Mortgage Markets at Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). While at CFPB, he was instrumental in leading strategic initiatives focused on residential mortgage originations and technology.

Before joining CFPB, Webster was at Overture Financial Solutions (formerly Overture Technology). In this role, he managed an operations team for the mortgage division and was focused on strategic business development efforts and information technology development.

Webster brings over 20 years of experience in leading strategic planning and technology transformation to SitusAMC. In his new role, he will be supporting clients in their efforts to transform business systems and practices in order to remain relevant in a rapidly changing real estate industry.

"We are fortunate to have someone of Brian's caliber and experience leading strategic technology partnerships at SitusAMC. Brian is a seasoned industry professional who also adds to our firm's considerable expertise in the D.C. market."

– Brian O'Reilly, President and Managing Director

"Hires like Brian are testimony of the investments we are making in technology. Brian is a proven leader and brings strong industry relationships which will be instrumental in helping expand key relationships and continue to position us to deliver superior client outcomes."

– Chris Consoli, Chief Information Officer / Chief Technology Officer

Brian is based out of the Washington, D.C. SitusAMC office, and will be reporting to Chris Consoli.

