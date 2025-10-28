SitusAMC Appoints Joe McBride as Senior Director of CRE Revenue

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC, the leading provider of strategic outsourcing, advisory, talent, and technology solutions to the real estate finance industry, today announced the appointment of Joseph (Joe) McBride as Senior Director, Revenue within the firm's CRE division, effective Monday, October 20th. In this newly created role, Mr. McBride will partner with line of business leaders to support growth objectives and bring the breadth of all SitusAMC offers to its clients and the broader market. He will report directly to Mike Benz, Head of CRE Revenue, and will be based in the firm's New York City office.

Mr. McBride joins SitusAMC from Moody's Analytics, where he served as Senior Director and Head of Information Solutions. During his tenure, he led product development and go-to-market strategy for CRE data products, including Moody's first CRE GenAI product. Prior to Moody's, he spent over a decade at Trepp, where he held various roles, most recently as Head of CRE Finance.

"Joe's appointment marks an exciting step forward for our CRE division," said Anne Jablonski, Head of CRE at SitusAMC. "His deep market knowledge and client-first mindset will be a tremendous asset to our team and our clients."

"Joe brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the CRE finance landscape," said Benz. "His leadership and market expertise will be instrumental as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver value to our clients."

About SitusAMC's CRE Solutions

SitusAMC delivers a comprehensive suite of services and tools that support the full lifecycle of CRE lending and investing. With deep industry expertise and a proven track record, the firm partners with leading banks, alternative lenders, insurance companies, and institutional investors to help them originate loans, navigate complex transactions, manage risk, and drive performance across their portfolios.

SitusAMC's CRE services are designed to meet the evolving needs of the market and include:

Underwriting, Diligence & Investment Advisory

Securitization Management & Support

Primary Servicing & Asset Management

Special Servicing & NPL Management

Financial Diligence & Forensic Analysis

Debt, CMBS & CRE CLO Valuations

Real Estate Valuations

Staffing & Dedicated Team Build Out

In addition to its service offerings, SitusAMC provides clients with powerful data, research, and analytical tools to support investment decision-making and market intelligence.

Whether clients are seeking to scale operations, increase business effectiveness, or enhance market agility, SitusAMC offers flexible, high-impact solutions that align with strategic goals and operational needs.

Learn more about SitusAMC's CRE Solutions: Commercial Real Estate Solutions | SitusAMC

About Joe McBride

Mr. McBride is a CFA Charterholder and holds an MBA in Finance as well as a BS in Marketing from Fordham University. His expertise spans commercial real estate modeling, CMBS, structured products, and data analytics.

About SitusAMC

SitusAMC is a leading independent provider of strategic outsourcing, advisory, talent, and technology solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industries. The company helps clients identify and capture opportunities in their real estate businesses through industry-leading solutions that drive operational efficiency, increase business effectiveness, and improve market agility across the entire lifecycle of their global real estate activity. For more information visit www.SitusAMC.com

