Industry Leader Abby Dickes Joins Voyager Space as VP of Marketing

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced the appointment of Abby Dickes as Vice President of Marketing. In this new role, Dickes will lead Voyager's marketing and brand strategy, including providing marketing leadership of Voyager subsidiary companies.

Prior to joining Voyager, Dickes was the manager of U.S. government marketing and communications at Maxar Technologies for the company's civil and national security space infrastructure portfolio. Dickes also previously served as the director of marketing, communications and special events for Nanoracks LLC, now a Voyager subsidiary, where she grew the brand substantially during her tenure.

"Having a clear and visionary brand strategy is a critical component of Voyager's growth strategy moving forward and Abby is an incredibly talented individual with a unique set of skills acquired over many years working in the space sector. We are thrilled to have her on the Voyager team and look forward to seeing the brand continue to grow and thrive under her leadership," said Dylan Taylor, CEO and chairman of Voyager.

Throughout her career, Dickes has been responsible for overseeing complex corporate communications and innovative marketing campaigns within the commercial space industry and has deep experience working closely with a broad range of customers and space-users, from startups to international space agencies.

"The era of commercial space is upon us and Voyager is strategically positioned at the epicenter of innovation and progress," said Dickes. "I am looking forward to expanding Voyager's voice and brand visibility globally and working with our subsidiary companies to elevate their leading-edge stories. I am thrilled to be a part of such an incredible team of industry leaders."

About Voyager Space

Voyager Space is a global leader in space exploration. Voyager's long-term mission is to create a vertically integrated, publicly traded NewSpace company capable of delivering any space mission humans can conceive. The firm's first-in-industry model is uniquely tailored to support the growth needs of commercial space companies by replacing traditional private capital models with a longer-term approach that provides permanent capital. Voyager is led by founders and space industry veterans Dylan Taylor and Matthew Kuta, along with the Board of Directors which includes National Security Expert and four-star Air Force General William Shelton; leading institutional investor Gabe Finke; world-leading planetary scientist, Dr. Alan Stern; noted public company director and former U.S. undersecretary of technology Dr. Cheryl Shavers; experienced technology executive, board director, and financial leader, Marian Joh; and former undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, Ellen Lord. To learn more about Voyager Space, please visit: https://voyagerspace.com/

