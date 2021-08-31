Industry Leader Eon Launches a Breakthrough Liver Software Solution

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver-based healthtech leader Eon announces the launch of its latest Essential Patient Management (EPM) module, the Eon EPM Liver software solution. Eon leads the industry in incidental abnormality findings technology, and now offers advanced technology to capture and longitudinally track incidental liver lesions documented in radiology reports performed outside of liver screening.

EPM Liver is the only comprehensive solution available today, enabling the management of at-risk liver screening patients participating in testing, as well as patients with incidental liver lesions. A comprehensive liver program can use EPM Liver to manage and track both patient populations simultaneously to ensure follow-up. This will help a program achieve a stage shift in the early identification and treatment of liver cancer, a deadly cancer that until now has been very difficult to detect early.

To capture patients with incidental liver lesions, Eon EPM Liver uses advanced AI-based technology called Computational Linguistics that understands texts similar to how the human brain works. It extracts pertinent information from radiology reports to identify incidental liver lesions with an industry-best 94% accuracy. This technology does not disrupt radiology workflow and enables providers to capture patients outside of regular screening who may be at risk for the deadly disease.

Dr. Erika Scheider, Vice President, Product and Chief Science Officer at Eon, explains the identification technology. "Eon EPM Liver uses our newest CL model to automatically identify incidental liver lesions. The model has a high overall accuracy at 94%, which will improve as we continue to augment the data sets."

EPM Liver segments both patients with incidental findings and at-risk liver screening patients into different risk populations based on LI-RADS scores. It then automates the longitudinal tracking of patients in the low-risk categories, and sends the high-risk patients for further review. Program staff can efficiently manage all patients through the same EPM dashboard, saving valuable time that they can better spend on patient care.

EPM Liver is the latest in Eon's lineup of solutions developed to improve the early detection of disease. As Dr. Schneider says, "The new Liver cohort enhances the Eon oncology portfolio by allowing earlier detection and treatment of primary liver cancers as well as metastases from other malignancies."

Eon EPM is an intuitive cloud-based platform, developed by a team of physicians, clinicians, and data scientists to ensure patient capture and improve outcomes. Eon EPM Liver is the latest EPM solution for multiple disease states, in addition to lung, aortic aneurysms, pancreas, thyroid, breast, adrenal, and renal. EPM is also available for actionable findings, serving as a safety net for other disease states so that no patient falls through the cracks. To support these EPM modules, Eon also offers Centralized Management, a full team of care coordinators to help hospitals offload resource-intensive tasks and focus solely on patient care.

Eon is constantly innovating and enhancing its products to arm facilities with the latest tools to help with early diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. The company is live in over 270 facilities and offers its disease-defying technology to hospitals across the country. Eon's dedication and drive are fueled by the positive outcomes of early identification and intervention of catastrophic disease.

About Eon

Eon is a Denver-based healthtech company dedicated to revolutionizing the way healthcare data is gathered, curated, and shared among industry professionals. We are on a mission to ensure the right data reaches the right people at the right time to make patients healthier and healthcare affordable. We believe together we can defy disease.

