Industry Leaders Call for House of Representatives to Draw Better Distinction Between AI Players Across Legislative Frameworks

Alteryx, Inc., Salesforce, Twilio, Box, Kyndryl, and Peraton, collaborate on joint letter for better AI regulation

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of AI integration industry leaders today submitted a joint letter to the US House of Representatives Artificial Intelligence Task Force calling upon them to redefine roles and responsibilities for AI actors across the value chain. The letter was submitted to the House of Representatives leadership by Alteryx, Salesforce, Twilio, Box, Kyndryl, and Peraton.

To date, most AI policy proposals have focused exclusively on AI developers, who create foundation models, and deployers, who make them available to end users. Emphasizing the need for legislative proposals to capture the complexity of the AI ecosystem more accurately, the letter highlights the importance of recognizing the crucial role of AI integrators – companies that integrate and often specialize or enhance existing models to create new, innovative applications.

Addressing the unique role of AI integrators in US policy would provide a more effective framework for those heavily involved in generative AI that do not currently fit into the AI deployer or AI developer description. These AI integrators call for US AI policy to address these market nuances to ensure responsible global AI innovation.

Public policy and innovation leaders from the companies that signed the letter stressed the importance of the distinction between AI developers, deployers, and integrators in US policy, stating:

"The AI value chain is a vastly complex and intricate ecosystem with players who fulfill a spectrum of different roles and responsibilities in deploying generative AI models. To accurately capture this complexity and put forth a clear, comprehensive, and workable framework for AI policy, future debates should clarify the roles of AI actors beyond deployers and developers, to include the multiple actors that are heavily involved in AI." - Tommy Ross , Head of Global Public Policy at Alteryx

"Effective AI regulation is not achieved with a one-size-fits-all solution—it must recognize the distinct roles across the AI value chain and assign guardrails accordingly. We look forward to our ongoing collaboration with government and industry leaders to develop risk-based regulation that protects consumers and fosters responsible AI innovation." - Hugh Gamble , Vice President, Federal Government Affairs and Policy at Salesforce

"AI has created enormous value and opportunity, yet there's a complex AI value chain with many stakeholders with varying responsibilities. We remain committed to working alongside our peers, leaders, and government officials with hopes to have an open dialogue about the role of AI integrators so that we may address both the opportunities and risks that lie ahead." - Curtis Swager , Vice President, Global Government Relations and Public Policy at Twilio

"To build a sustainable and responsible AI ecosystem, it's essential to recognize the diversity of roles and contributors across the entire AI value chain. By embracing a risk-based approach that takes this complexity into account, we can enable a transparent AI ecosystem while promoting innovation." - Leah Perry , Vice President of Legal, Chief Privacy Officer & Global Head of Public Policy at Box

"As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, Kyndryl delivers AI on behalf of global industry in every sector, While Congress moves to write broad legislation to regulate AI, the complexity and myriad use cases requires input from the companies that are playing a functional role in the AI ecosystem." - Michael Bradshaw , Global Practice Leader for Data, Applications and AI at Kyndryl

"AI is not just a tool; it's a catalyst for change that can redefine our competitive edge on the global stage. To realize the full potential of AI, we need a regulatory framework that recognizes the complex roles within the AI value chain. As a mission capability integrator and trusted partner to government agencies, Peraton is committed to responsibly weaving AI into our nation's digital ecosystem. We look forward to collaborating with government and industry leaders to craft risk-based regulations that protect our assets while fostering innovation." – Chris Valentino , Chief Innovation Officer at Peraton

