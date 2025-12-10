Robyn Pierre-Lys joins as SVP Global Head of Strategy, Chris Linden as Global Group Creative Director, and Chad Weaver as SVP Global Head of Client Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monks—the global, digital-first, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc—has appointed three industry heavyweights to key roles on its global Google business. These new leaders strengthen Monks' long-standing partnership with Google and mark the latest in a series of strategic global leadership updates this year.

Industry leaders in Strategy, Creative, and AI join S4 Capital’s Monks to elevate its global partnership with Google

Robyn Pierre-Lys, Chris Linden, and Chad Weaver join Monks in dedicated global roles: Pierre-Lys as SVP Global Head of Strategy, Linden as Global Group Creative Director, and Weaver as SVP Global Head of Client Solutions. Together, they bring world-class creative and strategic expertise paired with deep AI capabilities—advancing Monks' mission to redefine what an agency partnership with Google can be.

Monks has worked with Google for over a decade, and today more than 600 dedicated Google Monks collaborate daily with Google teams, their top partners, and their largest Cloud customers. By pairing creative and strategic expertise with AI-first workflows built exclusively for Google, Monks delivers at global scale, supporting several of Google's key brand and product areas, including Gemini, Android, YouTube, Pixel, Chrome, Ads, and many more—across immersive XR/VR/AR experiences, social-first campaigns and AOR engagements, high-profile events, media tech solutions, full-funnel B2B programs, and industry-shaping AI innovations.

Monks has become one of Google's preferred AI partners by consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation, accelerating AI adoption across the entire Google ecosystem, and developing proprietary tools like Monks.Flow—purpose-built and optimized specifically for Google initiatives.

These dedicated hires strengthen Monks' long-standing partnership with Google and highlight Monks' maker-driven heritage and commitment to building what's next. With world-class talent and a culture of hands-on innovation, Monks is creating a fully-connected partnership designed to push boundaries and elevate the work in the era of AI.

In her role as SVP Global Head of Strategy, Robyn Pierre-Lys will drive the fusion of brand vision and strategy with advanced AI-enabled insights for a team of 50+ multidisciplinary strategists dedicated to Google all over the world. She brings deep expertise in brand development and strategic storytelling, having previously held roles at brand-side tech giants like Apple and Netflix, as well as leading creative agencies including 72andSunny, R/GA, Leo Burnett and AKQA. "We all know AI has changed the game on speed and scale, but the real challenge is ensuring it deepens, not flattens, the human stories we tell," said Robyn Pierre-Lys. "To keep the soul in the work. I'm excited to join Monks and build that strategic bridge together with Google."

will drive the fusion of brand vision and strategy with advanced AI-enabled insights for a team of 50+ multidisciplinary strategists dedicated to Google all over the world. She brings deep expertise in brand development and strategic storytelling, having previously held roles at brand-side tech giants like Apple and Netflix, as well as leading creative agencies including 72andSunny, R/GA, Leo Burnett and AKQA. "We all know AI has changed the game on speed and scale, but the real challenge is ensuring it deepens, not flattens, the human stories we tell," said Robyn Pierre-Lys. "To keep the soul in the work. I'm excited to join Monks and build that strategic bridge together with Google." In his role as Global Group Creative Director, Chris Linden will lead the creative team across all Google campaigns globally. He brings deep expertise in visual design and brand craft, having previously led teams across product, platform, and brand at Huge, where he cultivated a high-performance culture focused on driving creative excellence, growth, and innovation. "AI is pushing creativity forward, and its true value is shortening the distance between idea and impact," said Chris Linden. "I'm thrilled to team up with Monks and Google to shape an era where innovation is smarter, more human, and meaningful."

will lead the creative team across all Google campaigns globally. He brings deep expertise in visual design and brand craft, having previously led teams across product, platform, and brand at Huge, where he cultivated a high-performance culture focused on driving creative excellence, growth, and innovation. "AI is pushing creativity forward, and its true value is shortening the distance between idea and impact," said Chris Linden. "I'm thrilled to team up with Monks and Google to shape an era where innovation is smarter, more human, and meaningful." Chad Weaver joins as SVP Head of Client Solutions, bringing extensive expertise in account management and client leadership. Chad will oversee the Google business in delivering high-impact, AI-enabled experiences, while guiding internal change management to accelerate adoption of AI tools and workflows. Weaver joins Monks from Huge where he led brand growth strategies, honing his specialization in transformation and AI-driven change, from strategy through implementation. "Our industry is always evolving, but the pace today is unprecedented," said Chad Weaver. "Monks and Google are both focused on shaping the future of marketing in an AI-driven world. I'm energized to join the talented team at Monks as we take on this ambitious work with Google."

"I'm thrilled to welcome this dynamic trio of talent to our Google business at Monks," said Rick Eiserman, President, Google at Monks. "We're committed to delivering industry-leading work for our partners, and these three strategic additions both elevate our capabilities and enhance our ability to deliver on our goals."

About Monks

Monks is the global, digital-first, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc. With a legacy of innovation and specialized expertise, Monks combines an extraordinary range of global Marketing and Technology Services to redefine how brands interact with the world. Through Monks.Flow, its flagship AI ecosystem for marketing orchestration, Monks transforms marketing into a growth engine, collapsing timelines and connecting brands to culture in real time. By deploying bespoke intelligent agents across disciplines and delivering culturally relevant, high-impact creative and digital solutions, Monks solves key critical business challenges across the entire brand enterprise to help brands sustain long-term impact.

Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Global Marketing Services, ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-24) and remains the only partner featured in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list every year (2020-24). Named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023) and The One Show's inaugural AI Pioneer Organization, Monks was also awarded Business Intelligence Group's 2025 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Award in both the Organizational and AI Product categories. As a trusted partner to cutting-edge innovators in tech, Monks earned titles such as Optimizely Experimentation Partner of the Year (2025), runner-up for the Adobe Firefly Partner Award (2024), and Workato's AI Visionary Customer Impact Award (2024). Additionally, Monks achieved a record-breaking number of FWAs and continues to hold the most of any partner.

About S4 Capital

S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in two synchronised Practices: Marketing Services and Technology services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The Company now has approximately 6,500 people in 33 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. Marketing Services accounted for approximately 90% of net revenue, and Technology Services 10%. The longer term objective is a practice split of 75%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

Media Contact:

Sarah Murray

[email protected]

SOURCE Monks