Industry Leaders Tint World® and XPEL Announce Partnership

The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise and the leading global provider of high-quality protective films and coatings announce partnership to deliver premium solutions to fast-growing franchise network

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, and XPEL, Inc, a global provider of protective films and coatings, announce a new partnership that ensures Tint World customers and franchisees have convenient, comprehensive access to the premier protective films and coatings for automotive, marine, commercial and residential applications.

The partnership establishes Tint World as a global authorized XPEL dealer to deliver its innovative, high-quality products to a fast-growing and selective international customer base. This collaboration will introduce the "Tint World powered by XPEL" range of co-branded products.

As a result, Tint World customers will now have access to XPEL's leading protective film and coatings. XPEL will also provide in-depth training and ongoing support, including advanced technology solutions, to ensure customers enjoy a premium experience.

"The partnership allows XPEL to bring our cutting-edge paint protection films and other products directly to Tint World's knowledgeable and informed customer network," said Tony Rimas, VP of Revenue of XPEL. "This is a great opportunity for XPEL to reach more potential customers and grow our business, as Tint World is an international one-stop shop for automotive aftermarket services and continues to rapidly expand its number of locations."

Tint World's growing international franchise network and XPEL's state-of-the-art protective film and coatings, including automotive paint protection films, surface protection films, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings, offer customers unprecedented value and quality.

"We're proud to partner with XPEL because we're committed to empowering Tint World franchisees and providing customers with the best solutions from the top brands," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "This is a great opportunity for us to enhance the offerings available to Tint World franchisees and customers, and XPEL can connect with an audience that will help them continue to grow and innovate."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities.

ABOUT XPEL, Inc.

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "XPEL". www.xpel.com

