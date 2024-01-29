Industry-Leading Approach Delivers Outstanding Mental Health Outcomes

Family Care Center's Unique Integrated Approach Significantly Surpasses Industry Benchmarks

DENVER, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Our country is in a mental health crisis, with millions of Americans seeking mental health care for depression, anxiety and more. In fact, 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year, and depression is a leading cause of disability worldwide.

The national benchmark for responding to mental health care is just 52%. Family Care Center's integrated model achieves 88%. Post this Family Care Center sets a new standard with its integrated approach of therapy, medication management and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), exceeding the national benchmark's 52% success rate. In treating depression, 79% of patients see positive responses with one method, while combining all three results in over 88% positive outcomes.

These staggering statistics highlight the urgent need for effective solutions. Steps for proper treatment can include a variety of options and even medication trial and error, often making the process daunting and tedious. Unfortunately, even for those who do receive care, outcomes can be frustratingly low, with just 52% of people seeing a clinically significant positive response according to published benchmark data.

But there's hope and better outcomes through Family Care Center's unique care model. As one of the nation's premier mental health providers, Family Care Center is dedicated to breaking down mental health barriers by providing integrated care with proven results.

All 25 Family Care Center clinic locations feature an integrated care model, including talk therapy, medication management and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment—an FDA-approved medication-free option for treatment-resistant depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and many other mental health conditions.

The collaborative approach at Family Care Center yields significantly better outcomes than the national benchmark of 52%. In fact, 79% of people treated for depression with talk therapy, medication or TMS alone saw a clinically significant positive response, meaning their mental health questionnaire for depression (called PHQ-9) score went down by five points over a 6-month period or their score dropped to nine or lower, indicating improvement. This success increased to over 88% using Family Care Center's fully integrated model of care, combining therapy, medication management and TMS.

Housing TMS under the same roof as therapists and doctors is an uncommon practice in mental health. Unlike the traditional approach, collaborative care is built into Family Care Center model and allows people to see multiple specialists in a single location, leading to better outcomes.

Founded in 2016 by Dr. Charles Weber, a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel and psychiatrist, Family Care Center continues to expand with clinics across Colorado, Texas and Tennessee, and more on the horizon. "The need for mental health care is at an all-time high after the past few years. We are working diligently to expand and offer care in the communities that need it most," Dr. Weber said. "Our integrated care model allows for better patient access and treatment, and we remain dedicated to putting an end to the stigma surrounding mental health."

Family Care Center clinics are 100% clinician-led and headed up by Family Care Center Chief Operating Officer Dr. Chris Ivany, former Chief of Behavioral Health for the U.S. Army and a child and adolescent psychiatrist. "At Family Care Center, we take pride in providing critical access to mental health treatment that people desperately need. In addition to the integrated outpatient care that includes TMS, evidence-based modalities and patient-reported outcomes tracking, our collaborative approach leads to our excellent patient outcomes," said Dr. Ivany.

