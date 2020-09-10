Industry Recognizes BMC for Intelligent Automation Innovations

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced multiple industry awards and analyst recognition. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) scored BMC at the top of the charts for Business Impact and Business Alignment use-case categories in EMA's recent AIOps Radar report. Through the AI Breakthrough Award program, BMC was awarded the "Best Chatbot Solution" for its BMC Helix Chatbot product, and the SaaS Awards program named the BMC Helix solution as the "Best SaaS for Ticketing or Event Management." These rankings and awards reflect BMC's industry-leading innovation efforts to provide compelling intelligent automation capabilities across the BMC Helix and BMC AMI portfolios.

According to the EMA AIOps Radar report, BMC "offers a rich variety of automation options that are well evolved, well integrated, and central to its vision of the Autonomous Digital Enterprise." BMC was recognized in the following Use-Case Perspectives:

Change Impact and Capacity Optimization: BMC scored very highly in its core architectural and functional strengths driven in part by its unique strengths in capacity planning and optimization: "more efficient use of infrastructure capacity and hybrid cloud resources, improved efficiencies in managing change, optimized capacity for service delivery, better correlations between change and performance, and faster time to deliver new IT services."





Incident, Performance and Availability Management: BMC was named a Strong Value, as the report highlights that "BMC's suites can support AI/ML-driven triage across a wide range of environments spanning the full application infrastructure including hybrid and public cloud, and endpoints. In addition, BMC offers unique strengths in managing mainframe-based applications that set the vendor apart from all others in this radar thanks to its acquisition of Compuware in the spring of 2020 and its capabilities for Automated Mainframe Intelligence (AMI)."

EMA also cited an interview with a senior infrastructure services analyst at a technology company supporting federal healthcare services, who stated "BMC is pivotal to our long-term strategy. Our collaboration across IT has improved dramatically because we have one place to get information. Different teams customize the dashboard for what they need, and all the information is there in one place. We are moving to replace all the point solutions in the environment with the BMC toolset. This has the added benefit of saving us money on licenses as we eliminate unneeded, overlapping tools."

The report also highlighted that the acquisition of Compuware and that the creation of BMC Automated Mainframe Intelligence technology (AMI) makes BMC the only AIOps vendor to offer full AI/analytical support for mainframe-driven applications and infrastructure components, enabling application developers to look at the mainframe as an integrated part of a larger ecosystem.

BMC also recently introduced BMC AMI Operational Insight, an AI-driven, forward-looking solution that uses machine learning (ML) to detect anomalies and maximize lead time for remediation to mitigate mainframe issues before they become business problems.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by the industry in digital operations and service management as well as by EMA in their new report for AIOps," said Ali Siddiqui, Chief Product Officer, BMC. "These awards, and our high rating in the EMA report in the use case for Business Impact and Business Alignment, are a testament to our commitment to drive our customers' digital transformation efforts and enable them to leverage data across internal, ecosystem-owned, and third-party applications for actionable insights."

"BMC continues to strengthen their AI capabilities that transform IT operations by combining AI, ML, and big data analysis," said Dennis Drogseth, Vice President at EMA. "BMC's unique combination of operations and IT service management, along with its Automated Mainframe Intelligence, suggests some game-changing innovations that could seriously help to transform the industry in the coming years."

AI Breakthrough Award: BMC Helix Chatbot Named "Best Chatbot Solution"

As an integral part of the BMC Helix solution set, the BMC Helix Chatbot product earned the AI Breakthrough's "Best Chatbot Solution" award for its role in automation of the service desk from classification, assignment, and routing of incidents, to deliver fast and accurate resolution tickets. BMC Helix Chatbot enables end-users to search, resolve, and request services through a conversational and personalized chatbot powered by advanced natural language processing and natural language understanding.

The AI Breakthrough Awards recognized the BMC Helix Chatbot solution for its functional capabilities and innovation provided by its proactive, predictive, automated, and highly accurate service delivery and its omni-channel accessibility.

SaaS Awards: BMC Helix Named "Best SaaS for Ticketing or Event Management"

BMC received the "Best SaaS for Ticketing or Event Management" award from the SaaS Awards. The BMC Helix solution enables customers to run ITSM-as-a-service in the cloud with the flexibility to support hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud environments via containerization of core services. It is recognized as the industry's first and only end-to-end service and operations SaaS platform with intelligence embedded throughout, bringing the transcendent customer experience to life. Powered by 360-degree pervasive intelligence to turn unknowns into knowns, it provides the agility, customer-centricity, and actionable insights needed for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

The BMC Helix ITSM solution's capabilities capture enriched service monitoring and performance data and turn that into insights and ideas for improved services and design of future capabilities.

From core to cloud to edge, BMC delivers the software and services that enable over 10,000 global customers, including 84% of the Forbes Global 100, to thrive in their ongoing evolution to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

