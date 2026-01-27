Industry Research Finds Establishing a Foundation for AI is Top Priority for CPG Enterprises

82% of organizations moving to unified platforms for standardized data and processes, AI readiness

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new industry report shows that building an AI-ready infrastructure is a top priority for consumer product goods (CPG) companies. The State of AI in Consumer Goods Report found most (82%) respondents are actively consolidating legacy systems or transitioning from best-of-breed solutions into unified platforms. Moving to a platform can provide connectivity across systems for standardized data and processes, a critical requirement for applying AI use cases.

A majority (72%) of CPG companies are using, preparing, or planning to adopt agentic AI to advance manufacturing operations, signaling a need for advanced systems and processes that can provide clean, standard data. Key insights from the research on the CPG industry technology landscape include:

Barriers to AI remain : Current technology infrastructures are deterring organizations from deploying AI and machine learning. The top three challenges include compliance and security (60%), high costs and resources constraints (60%), and integration complexity with existing systems (58%).





: Current technology infrastructures are deterring organizations from deploying AI and machine learning. The top three challenges include compliance and security (60%), high costs and resources constraints (60%), and integration complexity with existing systems (58%). Manual processes still prevalent, increasing risk : A majority (64%) of CPGs use a mix of digital and manual processes or mostly manual with limited tools to manage quality and compliance across the supply chain. Respondents that selected advanced data integration and process automation capabilities as most valuable for improving IT efficiency say it will reduce repetitive tasks and manual work and eliminate data silos.





: A majority (64%) of CPGs use a mix of digital and manual processes or mostly manual with limited tools to manage quality and compliance across the supply chain. Respondents that selected advanced data integration and process automation capabilities as most valuable for improving IT efficiency say it will reduce repetitive tasks and manual work and eliminate data silos. CPGs want AI-powered predictive analytics: The top three reasons respondents say AI-powered predictive analytics are the most valuable capability include driving quality and compliance assurance (24%), improving decision making and data-driven insights (21%), and delivering proactive issue detection and prevention (19%). This focus on real-time insights for quality control highlights a need for technology partners with a deep understanding of manufacturing and compliance requirements.





The top three reasons respondents say AI-powered predictive analytics are the most valuable capability include driving quality and compliance assurance (24%), improving decision making and data-driven insights (21%), and delivering proactive issue detection and prevention (19%). This focus on real-time insights for quality control highlights a need for technology partners with a deep understanding of manufacturing and compliance requirements. People, process, and data key enablers for AI: Survey finds a balance across people, process, and data is critical for a successful AI launch. The top enablers are comprehensive employee training programs (72%), high-quality data infrastructure (66%), and AI cyber security and compliance (64%), signaling AI success will require coordinated organizational readiness.

"The State of AI in Consumer Goods Report shows that managing quality across numerous legacy systems is hindering AI-readiness. To use AI effectively, respondents are considering establishing a strong data foundation on a unified platform that can scale to realize clear value," said David Maher, head of strategy, Veeva QualityOne.

The State of AI in Consumer Goods Report polled more than 150 IT and functional leaders at global CPG companies in the U.S. The research examines the industry's AI-readiness, the challenges to AI-adoption, and areas of opportunity for IT to drive value and innovation. To learn more, read the full report.

About Veeva QualityOne

Founded in 2007, Veeva Systems is a global provider of industry-specific cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of companies in the life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, and chemical industries. Veeva QualityOne's solutions help hundreds of market-leading companies eliminate inefficiencies and bring high-quality, trusted products to market faster without compromising safety or compliance. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. Learn more at Veeva QualityOne.

For more information about Veeva's solutions for the global life sciences industry and the more than 1,500 customers it serves, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2025, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:



Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

[email protected]

SOURCE Veeva Systems