Industry Veteran Fabio Pulidori Joins XY Retail to Accelerate Global Growth and Drive Digital Transformation

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XY Retail, the leading unified commerce platform for luxury and high-growth retail brands, announced the appointment of industry veteran Fabio Pulidori as Global Chief Operating Officer. With a proven track record of scaling enterprise platform companies and delivering exceptional customer experiences, Pulidori will lead XY Retail's global operations and drive its next phase of growth.

With over 30 years of experience in the technology industry, Fabio Pulidori brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success. In his previous roles at TIBCO Software, Apttus and SingleStore, he spearheaded growth initiatives, expanded market reach and delivered significant value to customers.

Fabio Pulidori will focus on driving innovation, expanding into new markets and delivering solutions that empower brands to increase sales, enhance customer loyalty and streamline operations. His data-driven approach and collaborative leadership style will be key to achieving these goals.

Fabio Pulidori, Global Chief Operating Officer, XY Retail, said: "I am excited to join XY Retail and contribute to its mission of transforming the retail industry. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, we will empower brands to deliver seamless, personalized experiences that drive growth and loyalty."

Susan Jeffers, CEO, XY Retail, stated: "Fabio's appointment is a major milestone for XY Retail. His strategic vision and operational excellence will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and solidifying our position as the leading unified commerce platform. With Fabio on board, we are confident in our ability to empower brands to deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive sustainable growth."

About XY Retail

XY Retail is the premier unified commerce platform empowering luxury and high-growth retail brands like Giorgio Armani Group, Boggi Milano, Damiani Group, ISAIA Napoli, and more. We operate stores in 35 countries and our Order Management System (OMS) is deployed in 45 countries globally. As the only platform in the market to seamlessly integrate POS, OMS and eCommerce, we enable leading global brands to deliver consistent, personalized experiences across all channels. By unifying operations, XY Retail helps brands scale efficiently, optimize inventory and drive revenue growth.

