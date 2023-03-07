Industry Veteran Leslie Maher Joins Virtana to Lead Global Channel and Strategic Alliances

Brings 20+ years of sales leadership and channel expertise to expand Virtana's worldwide partner efforts

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions for hybrid cloud management and monitoring, today announced that Leslie Maher, former Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) channel executive, joins the company as Vice President of Worldwide Channels & Alliances.

Leslie brings to VIrtana more than 20 years of sales and general management expertise from enterprise organizations including HPE, Cisco and Sun. At Virtana, her focus will be to manage and develop all partner routes to market, including Solution Providers, Managed Service providers (MSPs), Systems Integrators, Distributors, OEM and Strategic Alliances.

Leslie was recognized by CRN as one of 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs and 100 Most Powerful Women of the Channel in her most recent role as VP of North America Channel & Ecosystem at HPE.

Her expertise includes delivering data center infrastructure and as-a-service hybrid cloud solutions, with proven success in revenue growth and profitability. She has a diverse background in building high-performing teams across enterprise sales, specialized product sales, inside sales and SMB, channels and alliances, and product category management.

"We're thrilled to have Leslie and her enterprise sales expertise onboard," said Steve Hershkowitz, CRO of Virtana. "She's respected as a 'focused and driven sales professional' and we look forward to sharing that drive with our channel partners and strategic alliances."

Virtana was recently named on CRN's Cloud 100 list as 'Coolest Cloud Company' of 2023, Best Hybrid Cloud Solution in the Cloud Awards, Best Company Culture two years in a row, and Best Company for Diversity and Women by Comparably.

"I'm excited to join the highly accomplished leadership team of Virtana," said Leslie Maher, VP of Worldwide Channels & Alliances at Virtana. "I look forward to jumping in to grow existing alliances and increasing partner engagement, which will create greater value for customers with our hybrid cloud capabilities."

Learn more about Virtana's expanding leadership team and innovation at virtana.com

About Virtana

Virtana provides a multi-cloud insights platform to simplify the performance, optimization, movement, and monitoring of workloads across public, private, hybrid cloud, and on-premises environments. The cloud-agnostic SaaS Virtana Platform allows enterprises to efficiently monitor their infrastructure, optimize their costs, and right size workloads across their hybrid cloud infrastructure for performance, capacity, and cost—most customers see 25% cloud cost savings or more within the first 10 days of use. Get a free 14-day trial of Virtana's Cost Management solution at virtana.com/CCM-free-trial

Virtana was named Coolest Cloud Company by CRN, Top Cloud Leader Reducing Public Cloud Costs by Business Insider, Best Company Culture by Comparably, and a Customer First company by Gartner.

