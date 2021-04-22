Industry veteran Marino Petropoulos joins Palm Tree LLC, bringing over 30 years of consulting and industry experience

LOS ANGELES and CHICAGO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Tree LLC, a consulting and advisory firm focused on M&A and the private equity investment cycle, is pleased to announce that Marino Petropoulos has joined the firm as a Principal based in the Chicago office.

Mr. Petropoulos will lead and manage client engagements across service lines that range from due diligence to office of the CFO and other transition support for private equity and corporate clients.

"I am inspired by the culture at Palm Tree as well as its growth trajectory over such a short period of time" said Mr. Petropoulos. "My background in consulting, accounting, and operations across a variety of industries fits perfectly with the full-service offering at Palm Tree and allows us to better serve the needs of our clients. I am excited and looking forward to joining this team of talented individuals."

Mr. Petropoulos joins Palm Tree with over 30 years of experience including buy- and sell-side financial due diligence, carve-outs, internal control and system evaluations, preparation of purchase accounting and opening balance sheet entries, year-end audit preparation, and working capital disputes and adjustments. His experience spans a variety of industries including automotive, manufacturing, distribution, and services. Before joining Palm Tree, Mr. Petropoulos held positions including CFO of a metal-stamping manufacturer, Managing Director in the Transaction Advisory Services of FTI's Corporate Finance Practice, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer for Alternative Resources Corporation, and Audit Senior at Ernst & Young.

"I first met Marino over a decade ago when I was at Platinum Equity and needed assistance with a complex carveout transaction," said Pardis Nasseri, Managing Director and President of Palm Tree LLC. "To now be able to have someone as talented as Marino join us and believe in our vision is humbling. I look forward to continuing our growth with Marino as part of the team."

About Palm Tree

Palm Tree is the modern M&A advisory. A hybrid of consulting, accounting, and investment banking, it provides clients with comprehensive financial, transactional, and operational solutions. Born out of private equity, Palm Tree navigates the time-sensitive, demanding, uncompromising rigors of M&A with the perspective of owners and investors. This gives its clients the advantage of experience and expertise across the full continuum of transactions, transitions, and transformations.

Founded in 2010, Palm Tree has offices in Los Angeles and Chicago. It has worked on over 140 deals across 4 continents with aggregate transaction values of more than $24B.

More information in our corporate video, on PalmTreeLLC.com, and on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Palm Tree LLC

Related Links

https://www.palmtreellc.com/

