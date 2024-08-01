Palm Tree LLC Announces Expansion of Operations Consulting

Nick Fedorchak to Head Operations; Chris Nichols Joins as Principal to Bolster Expansion

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Tree LLC ("Palm Tree"), the modern M&A advisor providing integrated financial, operational, and investment banking services to middle-market businesses, is excited to announce the expansion of its Operations Consulting practice with Nick Fedorchak appointed as the head of the practice. This move is part of Palm Tree's commitment to supporting the Office of the COO with expert operations professionals dedicated to enhancing enterprise value, efficiency, and effectiveness.

With his extensive experience and leadership, Nick Fedorchak will spearhead Operations Consulting, focusing on driving operational improvements and strategic transformations for clients. Chris Nichols joins the team as Principal, bringing over 20 years of experience in operations management, Lean methodologies, and supply chain management. Nick's appointment and Chris's strategic hire highlight Palm Tree's dedication to strengthening its operations consulting services.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to lead and grow Palm Tree's operational offerings for our private equity and corporate clients," said Nick Fedorchak, Director and Head of Operational Consulting at Palm Tree. "Additionally, Chris's expertise in improving operational efficiencies makes him a perfect fit for our team, and I'm confident his addition will significantly strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional value through enhanced operational performance."

Mitchel Nakken, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Consulting at Palm Tree, said, "We are excited to welcome Chris to Palm Tree. Nick's leadership and the addition of Chris's deep experience will be crucial in helping us transform business operations while helping our clients improve profitability, positioning Palm Tree as a comprehensive provider of value-creation services."

Pardis Nasseri, Chairman and CEO of Palm Tree, added, "Nick's appointment reflects our dedication to enhancing Palm Tree's services with a focus on value creation for our clients. With Chris joining our team, bringing decades of operational expertise, we are not only expanding our depth of knowledge but also broadening our service offerings to propel our strategic growth initiatives forward."

Before joining Palm Tree, Mr. Nichols was a Managing Director for Beckway Group, where he managed the delivery of strategic transformation and improvement initiatives for private equity clients' portfolio companies.

