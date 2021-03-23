Industry Veteran Sarah Hagan joins Donna Morea and Dr. Bill Winkenwerder on Net Health Board of Directors

"Sarah Hagan is an ideal addition to our Board of Directors," said Josh Pickus, CEO of Net Health. "Her experience in successfully scaling large and profitable vertically focused software businesses coupled with deep expertise building strong relationships between financial and business operations will be a tremendous asset to Net Health."

Hagan brings over 15 years of experience in finance and accounting to the Net Health Board. She joined ECi, which provides industry-leading cloud-based business management systems, in 2018 as Chief Financial Officer and now oversees all ECi business units globally as President and COO. ECi was recently acquired by Leonard Green & Partners. Prior to ECi, Hagan served as CFO for Omnitracs, a provider of SAAS fleet management systems, where she was responsible for global finance, accounting, external audit and tax. She has also held senior positions at Sabre, a technology solutions provider to the travel industry, and helped lead its successful IPO. Earlier in her career, she was an auditor with public accounting firm RCO.

"The next few years will be pivotal for the healthcare industry," said Hagan. "With its leading EMR presence in key specialties and its sophisticated analytics solutions, Net Health is poised to play a key role across the continuum of care. I look forward to joining my fellow board members as we work to ensure Net Health continues to grow in size and as an industry standard-bearer."

Anthony Sanzo, Chairman of the Net Health Board of Directors, stated that "We are delighted to welcome Sarah to the Board. Her extensive experience with mergers and acquisitions and her successful integration track record will be a valuable asset as Net Health continues to assemble a unique set of assets that together provide an unmatched combination of core EMR capabilities and next generation predictive analytics."

Hagan joins Donna Morea and Dr. Bill Winkenwerder as independent members of Net Health's Board of Directors.

Donna Morea serves as Net Health's lead independent director. She currently serves as the Chair of the Board of Directors at SAIC (NYSE:SAIC) a Fortune 500 technology provider to government; as board member and chair of the Technology Committee at Truist, a top ten U.S. bank (NYSE:TFC); and on the Board of Trustees of the Inova Health System, serving over 2 million patients. She is the retired President of CGI Group where her clients included many of the world's largest and most complex organizations in federal and state and local government, healthcare, financial services and other industries.

Dr. Winkenwerder is a respected expert on innovative health information technologies with broad experience in medical care delivery, population health, healthcare finance, and health insurance. He currently is Chairman of CitiusTech, a global health information technology services firm, and Chairman and CEO of Winkenwerder Strategies LLC, a U.S.-based healthcare advisory firm. Dr. Winkenwerder served as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs and as the CEO of Highmark Health, a $17 billion diversified insurance and health care firm with 38,000 employees and 35 million customers. He has been an advisor to U.S. presidents, presidential candidates and many large corporations.

About Net Health

Net Health provides software and analytics for specialty medical providers across the continuum of care. Net Health's interoperable solutions ensure compliance, improve outcomes, empower providers and inspire care. The company serves over 14,000 facilities, including 98 percent of the largest hospital chains, two-thirds of skilled nursing facilities and many leading hospice organizations and private practices. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com.

SOURCE Net Health Systems, Inc.

Related Links

nethealth.com

