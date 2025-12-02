Industry Victory Sealed: JumpCloud Secures Best Annual G2 Grid Score

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. proves its leadership in a record-breaking 159 Winter 2026 G2 Grid Reports after receiving over 3,722 reviews from G2 users. These reports evaluate products every quarter based on user satisfaction and market presence from online sources and social networks.

JumpCloud surpassed all previous scores in the following categories:

Cloud directory services

Governance, risk & compliance

Identity and access management (IAM)

Mobile device management (MDM)

Privileged access management (PAM)

Password policy enforcement

Remote support

Single sign-on (SSO)

Unified endpoint management (UEM)

User provisioning and governance tools

SaaS spend management

Security compliance

JumpCloud also gained excellent positioning in the G2's Index Reports for usability, ease of implementation, relationship, and results.

"This record-setting performance is a powerful testament that IT professionals are actively choosing consolidation and simplicity over complexity," said Manuel Ruiz, senior vice president of global customer success, JumpCloud. "The 159 reports confirm that our unified platform strategy is resonating, helping users cut vendor sprawl and manage identity, access, and devices from a single pane of glass."

What G2 users are saying:

"I appreciate JumpCloud for its comprehensive functionality as it serves multiple purposes such as MDM tool, SSO management, and DLP controls, which effectively streamline our organization's processes. The user-friendly interface and straightforward setup make it easy for me to navigate and manage. The live chat support is invaluable; it acts as a companion available anytime to help me move forward without delay." — G2 user Sushan S .

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® delivers a unified identity, device, and access management platform that makes it easy to securely manage identities, devices, and access across your organization. With JumpCloud, IT teams and MSPs enable users to work securely from anywhere and manage their Windows, Apple, Linux, and Android devices from a single platform. JumpCloud exists to make sophisticated security simple and accessible for all.

