Industry's First SuperSpeed USB 20Gb/s Exerciser Now Available

"AMD is proud to deliver comprehensive end-to-end connectivity for gamers, workstation users, and creative professionals across our platforms, supporting superior in-app performance, expandability, and data storage and transfer," said Jason Hawken, Director, Technology Enablement Group at AMD. "Teledyne LeCroy's Voyager M4x USB SuperSpeed USB 20Gb/s exerciser option allows our validation teams to emulate protocol traffic for the widest range of USB Type-C technologies, giving us confidence that the USB bus is operating at maximum performance."

"The flagship Voyager M4x system has filled a critical need in the USB market as the only analyzer platform to support loss-less capture of traffic at the 20Gb/s and 40Gb/s USB4 link rates", said Joe Mendolia, Vice President, PSG Marketing at Teledyne LeCroy. "The release of the Voyager M4x USB 3.2 Analyzer (Gen 2x2 20Gb/s) upgrade to USB 3.2 Analyzer / Exerciser (Gen 2x2 20Gb/s) option enables traffic generation and is another industry first and a key building block for developers testing USB compliance and error recovery, insuring system interoperability and robustness."

The Voyager M4x USB 3.2 Analyzer (Gen 2x2 20Gb/s) upgrade to USB 3.2 Analyzer / Exerciser (Gen 2x2 20Gb/s) option is only available on the Voyager M4x platform. This USB exerciser option uses the same scripting framework as the previous generation Voyager M310P and the recently released Voyager M310e USB exerciser platforms to provide forward compatibility for test scripts running at the new USB bonded link rates.

