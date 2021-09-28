Industry's First SuperSpeed USB 20Gb/s Exerciser Now Available

Sep 28, 2021, 12:00 ET
MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in USB protocol test solutions, announced availability for purchase of the Voyager M4x USB 3.2 Analyzer (Gen 2x2 20Gb/s) upgrade to USB 3.2 Analyzer / Exerciser (Gen 2x2 20Gb/s) option, the first SuperSpeed USB 20Gb/s capable exerciser, enabling end-to-end testing for 20Gb/s enabled systems and devices. This new USB exerciser option allows design and test engineers to mimic real-world USB device behaviors to verify functionality, error recovery, and compliance to the specifications. This option enables:
- Test Interoperability and error recovery- Users can easily program the exerciser to systematically test every configuration of SuperSpeed USB and all operational ranges by changing the exerciser's link configuration parameters. Specifically, this new option supports Gen1x1, Gen1x2, Gen2x1, and Gen2x2 signaling.
- Verify Link Layer Compliance- The Voyager M4x platform now supports the USB SuperSpeed Link Layer Compliance specification at 10Gb/s, and 20Gb/s rates.
- Validate USB Type-C® Compliance- The Voyager M4x also supports the USB Type-C Functional Test specification, allowing developers to verify proper USB Type-C port operation, including USB data role-swap behaviors.
"AMD is proud to deliver comprehensive end-to-end connectivity for gamers, workstation users, and creative professionals across our platforms, supporting superior in-app performance, expandability, and data storage and transfer," said Jason Hawken, Director, Technology Enablement Group at AMD. "Teledyne LeCroy's Voyager M4x USB SuperSpeed USB 20Gb/s exerciser option allows our validation teams to emulate protocol traffic for the widest range of USB Type-C technologies, giving us confidence that the USB bus is operating at maximum performance."
"The flagship Voyager M4x system has filled a critical need in the USB market as the only analyzer platform to support loss-less capture of traffic at the 20Gb/s and 40Gb/s USB4 link rates", said Joe Mendolia, Vice President, PSG Marketing at Teledyne LeCroy. "The release of the Voyager M4x USB 3.2 Analyzer (Gen 2x2 20Gb/s) upgrade to USB 3.2 Analyzer / Exerciser (Gen 2x2 20Gb/s) option enables traffic generation and is another industry first and a key building block for developers testing USB compliance and error recovery, insuring system interoperability and robustness."
The Voyager M4x USB 3.2 Analyzer (Gen 2x2 20Gb/s) upgrade to USB 3.2 Analyzer / Exerciser (Gen 2x2 20Gb/s) option is only available on the Voyager M4x platform. This USB exerciser option uses the same scripting framework as the previous generation Voyager M310P and the recently released Voyager M310e USB exerciser platforms to provide forward compatibility for test scripts running at the new USB bonded link rates.
Availability
The Voyager M4x USB 3.2 exerciser option is now available for purchase. For additional information, please contact your regional Sales Engineer: 1-800-909-7211 or 408-653-1262; or email [email protected] or visit the website at https://teledynelecroy.com/protocolanalyzer/usb/voyager-m4x.
About Teledyne LeCroy
Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.
© 2021 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice.
Technical contact: Mike Micheletti - Product Marketing Manager, (408) 273-5684
Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy PSG Customer Care Center, (800) 909-7211
Website: https://teledynelecroy.com
SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy
