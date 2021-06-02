Industry's First Test Platform for USB Power Delivery 3.1 Devices

USB Power Delivery technology allows laptops, mobile phones and peripheral devices to be powered and charged through USB-C® ports. The newly released USB PD 3.1 specification more than doubles the power range available, stretching it from 100W to 240W, enabling USB Type-C® cables to power high-performance laptops and to charge devices faster. Design and test engineers developing products that take advantage of these new USB PD 3.1 capabilities need test solutions that support the updated functionality and compliance testing to ensure their products are interoperable with other devices and higher-rated USB-C cables.

"USB Power Delivery 3.1 higher wattage capabilities will continue to strengthen adoption by consumer electronic devices and support the industry's goal of reducing electronic waste by increasing re-usability of power adapters and chargers," said Jeff Ravencraft, USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) President and COO. "We see Teledyne LeCroy's Voyager M310e platform as a key building block in the testing and certification program that has become so important to USB PD's world-wide adoption."

"Teledyne LeCroy continues its unwavering support for the latest USB initiatives with significant investments in tools designed to help developers reduce time-to-market for complex USB designs"; said Joe Mendolia, vice-president of Marketing at Teledyne LeCroy. "The introduction of the Voyager M310e means that USB PD developers and test labs can eliminate redundant test tools and partial implementations from their USB PD test bench and instead rely on the Teledyne LeCroy test platform to provide the widest coverage of official USB-IF compliance specifications."

The Voyager M310e replaces the popular Voyager M310P analyzer and exerciser for validating USB designs with the USB-IF compliance test specifications. In addition to SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps Link Layer, Hub, and USB Type-C support, the Voyager M310e fully supports USB PD 3.1 functionality. The exerciser port of the Voyager M310e is also enhanced to capture side band use (SBU) and auxiliary (AUX) messages for USB Type-C devices that support USB4™ or DisplayPort™ Alternate modes. Using Teledyne LeCroy's industry-standard USB Protocol Suite software, the M310e provides thorough protocol analysis and traffic generation for SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps links and serves multiple roles during USB system validation. The compliance test option connects to devices over standard USB Type-C cables and utilizes emulation scripts to mimic link partner behaviors. It captures message exchanges and automatically verifies the correct protocol and power behaviors. The Voyager M310e also features improved connectors and other components designed to provide better low frequency periodic signaling (LFPS) detection as well as more robust control for voltage and current.

