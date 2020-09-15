Industry's First Traffic Generator and Emulator for PCI Express™ 5.0 and Compute Express Link™

Emulation using the Teledyne LeCroy exerciser is critical for validation of devices and systems used in high performance computing. The Summit Z516 enables rigorous PCIe 5.0 device testing by generating flits on the flex bus within the link and transaction layers and supporting traffic generation and device/host emulation at all layers. The Summit Z516 also helps validate the coming wave of CXL-based systems, a new high-speed CPU-to-Device and CPU-to-Memory interconnect designed to accelerate next-generation data center performance. CXL technology maintains memory coherency between the CPU memory space and memory on attached devices, which allows resource sharing for higher performance, lower latency, and reduced software stack complexity, driving to lower overall system cost. The Summit Z516 joins the Z58, M5x, and T54 in the line of Summit analyzers and exercisers for PCIe 5.0, supporting validation of product designs and interoperability stress testing for both PCIe and CXL technologies.

"Our commitment to providing high-quality development tools and our long engagement in the PCIe protocol tool market has allowed us to develop and provide the most useful decodes, analysis and reports that expedite testing and make testing strategies successful," said Joe Mendolia, Vice President of Marketing, Protocol Solutions Group, Teledyne LeCroy. "Users who are moving to CXL on Teledyne LeCroy get the benefit of all the previous investment made in our PCIe test equipment and do not have to wait for important features to mature on alternative solutions."

"Industry excitement continues to grow for the CXL protocol for high-performance accelerator interconnect," said Michael Hall, Director of Technology and Ecosystem Enabling, Intel Corporation. "The hardware and software ecosystem surrounding CXL, such as Teledyne LeCroy's latest test and validation tools, is quickly maturing to enable a smooth transition and rapid ramp of the technology."

Teledyne LeCroy PCIe Protocol Test solutions

Teledyne LeCroy protocol analyzers and exercisers have been at the forefront of PCIe development since its inception, working closely with the computer industry over the last decade to provide the analysis features companies have needed for PCIe-based systems, storage and IoT technology development. Users of Teledyne LeCroy systems appreciate the rich library of decodes and analysis capabilities that are available on all of Teledyne LeCroy's test tools, such as hierarchical view, real-time statistics, protocol traffic summaries, detailed error reports, powerful scripting, and the ability to create user-defined test reports, which allow developers to troubleshoot intricate problems.

The Summit Z516 PCIe 5.0 Protocol Exerciser with support for CXL is currently available to order. For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at 1-800-5LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy's web site at teledynelecroy.com.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

© 2020 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice.

Technical contact: John Wiedemeier– Product Marketing Manager (408) 486-7211 Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy Customer Care Center (800) 553-2769 Website: http://teledynelecroy.com/



SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy

Related Links

http://www.teledynelecroy.com

