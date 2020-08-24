Industry's first USB4 and Thunderbolt™ Exerciser

When developing nascent technologies, chip designers frequently face a shortage of compliant signal sources that can be used to check new silicon functionality. This exerciser, a software option for the Voyager M4x , adds script-based traffic generation capabilities to mimic real-world USB4 device behaviors, allowing chip vendors to power up and rapidly test new silicon to verify functionality, error recovery, and compliance to the specifications.

"As a trusted USB IP provider with the industry's first USB4 IP solution, Synopsys helps drive early adoption and low-risk integration of the latest USB standards," said John Koeter, senior vice president of marketing and strategy for IP at Synopsys. "We have long relied on traffic analyzers like Teledyne's Voyager platform to validate complex USB designs for interoperability with billions of devices. Teledyne's new USB4 exerciser option enables Synopsys and other ecosystem developers to verify the reliable performance and functionality that consumers expect from the USB standards."

Verify Compliance: The Voyager M4x can be used in conjunction with the USB Implementers Forum's Command Verifier application to generate traffic conditions required to verify responses for many of the official USB4 logical, protocol and tunneling layer tests. A comprehensive post-processing API has also been added to allow automated verification of USB4 protocol traces.

Ensure Interoperability and tolerance: Users can program the exerciser to systematically test every configuration of USB4 and Thunderbolt through all operational ranges by customizing the exerciser's link configuration parameters.

Test functionality: All necessary USB4 sideband and power delivery (PD) messages can be predefined to direct devices into either the 20Gb/s or 40Gb/s link rate. A robust automation framework allows every aspect of the testing process to be controlled by script.

The Voyager M4x exerciser option is now shipping. For additional information, please contact your regional Sales Engineer: 1-800-909-7211 or 408-653-1262; or email [email protected]. You can access our website at http://teledynelecroy.com/protocolanalyzer/usb.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

© 2020 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice.

Technical contact: Mike Micheletti – Product Marketing Manager – (408) 273-5684

Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy PSG Customer Care Center – (800) 909-7211

Website: http://teledynelecroy.com/

SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy