IndyCar Driver Pietro Fittipaldi Auctions Race Day Suit for Brazilian Flood Relief Efforts

5-hour ENERGY

May 24, 2024, 11:45 ET

All proceeds from the sale of the Indy 500 Race Day Suit will go towards The Helda Gerdau Institute

INDIANAPOLIS, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pietro Fittipaldi, driver of the #30 5-hour ENERGY® Honda powered IndyCar of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Motorsports is auctioning off his race day suit from the upcoming 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 to benefit The Helda Gerdau Institute, a charity supporting families affected by the recent floods in Fittipaldi's home country of Brazil.

Pietro Fittipaldi holding his race day suit that is available for auction. Source: Hall of Fame Collection.
The state of Rio Grande do Sul has experienced devastating floods, displacing more than half a million families and causing an estimated $5 billion in damages. All proceeds from the auction will go directly to the institute to aid in relief efforts.

The auction includes the race day suit Fittipaldi will wear during the Indy 500 on May 26, as well as during Detroit Grand Prix the following weekend on June 2. The suit will be autographed by Fittipaldi and will come with a Certificate of Authenticity. The auction closes on Monday, May 27.

Fittipaldi is sponsored by 5-hour ENERGY®, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary by returning to the world of motorsports through their partnership with RLL. They recently released a TV commercial featuring Fittipaldi.

5-hour ENERGY® was founded by Manoj Bhargava, global philanthropist and signer of Warren Buffett's Giving Pledge, making a commitment to donate most of his wealth to philanthropic causes in his lifetime. Bhargava's philanthropy centers around the Billions in Change movement, which uplifts the poorest third of the world by providing fundamentals like clean water, reliable electricity and food.

For more information, or to place a bid, please visit www.HOfCollection.com

About 5-hour ENERGY®
Living Essentials launched its 5-hour ENERGY® brand in 2004. The effective formula is found in its iconic shot and a 16-ounce carbonated drink. Trusted by hard-working people to get them through a hectic day, 5-hour ENERGY® products are widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets. 5-hour ENERGY® shots are not intended for consumption by minors.

