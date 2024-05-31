Emerson Fittipaldi is a two-time winner of the Detroit Grand Prix

DETROIT, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pietro Fittipaldi, driver of the No. 30 5-hour ENERGY® Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) Honda, will be competing this weekend in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, taking place May 31 to June 2 on the streets of Detroit.

"The Detroit Grand Prix holds a special place in the Fittipaldi family history," said IndyCar Driver Pietro Fittipaldi. "While the Indy 500 didn't go as planned, I'm excited to race on a street circuit with a rich history and to chase a win for myself and the team."

IndyCar Driver, Pietro Fittipaldi, looking to follow his grandfather's success on the streets of Detroit. Pietro Fittipaldi, driver of the No. 30 5-hour ENERGY® Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, looking at the racetrack in Detroit. Emerson Fittipaldi on the podium after winning the 1989 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. Photo courtesy Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

Fittipaldi's No. 30 car is sponsored by 5-hour ENERGY®. 5-hour ENERGY®, founded by global philanthropist, Manoj Bhargava, is headquartered near Detroit and is celebrating its 20th anniversary by returning to the world of motorsports.

This marks the second year the Detroit Grand Prix has returned to race on the streets of downtown Detroit, meaning Fittipaldi will be racing on some of the same streets as his two-time Detroit Grand Prix Winner grandfather, Emerson Fittipaldi (1989, 1991). In his first full season with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL), Pietro Fittipaldi looks to build on his family's success at the Detroit Grand Prix and contend for a win.

Beyond the racing, the Detroit Grand Prix offers a three-day festival experience for fans. Attendees will enjoy scenic views from the iconic Riverwalk, alongside interactive games, food and music at Hart Plaza, making it a fun-filled event for the entire family.

About 5-hour ENERGY®

Living Essentials launched its 5-hour ENERGY® brand in 2004. The effective formula is found in its iconic shot and a 16-ounce carbonated drink. Trusted by hard-working people to get them through a hectic day, 5-hour ENERGY® products are widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets. 5-hour ENERGY® shots are not intended for consumption by minors.

